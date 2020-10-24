Syracuse vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Syracuse is the next victim for top-ranked Clemson, which enters the matchup as an enormous favorite with a chance to move to 6-0.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Syracuse vs Clemson online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Syracuse vs Clemson live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Syracuse vs Clemson live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Syracuse vs Clemson live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Syracuse vs Clemson live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Syracuse vs Clemson Preview

Clemson put up 52 points last week in a win against Georgia Tech — in the first half. The top-ranked Tigers looked unstoppable as they rolled to 5-0, smacking the Yellow Jackets 73-7. It was the most lopsided victory in ACC history.

“Good teams show up ready. Great teams get better,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I thought we grew up last week and I thought we got better this week. That was the objective.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence — likely the top pick in next year’s NFL draft — was the catalyst for Clemson, passing for a career-high 404 yards and five scores. Most of that came in the first half. Lawrence has passed for 15 touchdowns and just one interception this season.

“He’s obviously one of the most talented guys, but he’s the hardest worker,” Swinney said of Lawrence. “He’s going to be the last guy off the practice field. He loves to be coached, he loves to be coached. He’s so focused when he’s not in the game. He’s not jacking around at the water cooler. He’s watching every rep. The best way he makes everyone around him better is through his work ethic, how he responds, how he grinds. Because that sets the tone for everybody else.”

Syracuse is just 1-4 this season, their lone win coming against Georgia Tech. The Orange lost to Liberty last week 38-21, allowing more than 500 yards of offense to the independent squad.

“You get an opportunity to play the No. 1-ranked team in the country,” Dino Babers said this week. “Whether you’re injury-free or not, whether you’re playing with all seniors or all freshmen, you get an opportunity to compete. Nobody expects you to win, outside the family. To be able to compete in a situation like that, to be able to measure up to see where we’re at — we’ll see. We understand how tall the task is, but we’ll be there.”

The expectations were not high for Babers’ squad, who were picked to finish second to last in the ACC. But Babers is still confident brighter days are ahead for his program — they’re probably just not coming this week. Clemson is a 46-point favorite for the matchup.

“I’m really trying to stay mentally, physically and spiritually sharp because I think there’s nothing but good that’s going to come out of this,” Babers explained. “Every decision that I make, I’m trying to make a clear — emotion’s always involved — but I’m really trying to go deeper than that and push by that and see the greater good in things.