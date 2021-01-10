How to Watch The Nanny Murders Movie (2021) Online Without Cable

The latest made-for-TV thriller is The Nanny Murders, premiering Sunday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Nanny Murders streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch The Nanny Murders live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Nanny Murders live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. Plus, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Nanny Murders live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Nanny Murders live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Nanny Murders live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Nanny Murders’ Preview

In this new Lifetime thriller, Jamie (Mia Topalian) is “hired by famed business magnate Warren (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to be his children’s nanny” and finds herself “delighted to be work for her idol,” according to the Lifetime site.

But “after he makes unwanted sexual advances, she discovers that he has a dark side that he’s willing to kill to keep secret.”

The film co-stars Arianne Zucker of Days of Our Lives fame as Warren’s wife, Sheryl. Supporting co-stars include AnaSofia Bianchi, Fayelyn Bilodeau, Elena Campbell-Martinez, Max Decker, Matt Pratt, Kennedy Tucker, Robert Palmer Watkins, and Scarlett Fernandez.

Topalian has also been seen on Runaways, Dating to Kill, Criminal Minds, All My Children, Stalked by My Mother and Dating to Kill. McLaughlin has previously appeared on Hawaii Five-0, General Hospital, NCIS: New Orleans, The Young and the Restless, The Crossing, NCIS, Castle, Parenthood, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Graceland.

In an Instagram post about the film during filming, McLaughlin wrote, “Playing make believe with these awesome peeps….. being a sociopathic asshole has never been more fun #makingmovies #lifetime.”

Topalian also posted a quick clip of herself cracking up while trying to make an audition tape.

The Nanny Murders airs Sunday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: How to Watch RuPauls Drag Race Season 13 Online