How to Watch Tiger Woods HBO Documentary Online Free

The latest sports documentary to hit the airwaves is Tiger, a two-part documentary about one of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods. It premieres Sunday, January 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch Tiger streaming online for free:

‘Tiger’ Preview

The HBO press release for Tiger describes the documentary as using ” sweeping scope and vast detail” to illuminate “the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods.”

The documentary uses Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s best-selling book Tiger Woods as its source material, supplemented by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews from those closest to this high-profile golfer.

According to the press release, interviews include footage with Woods’ former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.

“Since his introduction to the world at the age of two, Tiger Woods has inhabited our collective consciousness as a prodigy, a pioneer, a champion, a global icon, and then a tabloid headline,” said directors Heineman and Hamachek in a statement. “After months of research and countless hours of revelatory conversations, we discovered that he has always been a projection of outsized expectations. His father, his sponsors, and his fans all made Tiger Woods into whom they wanted him to be. Our goal was to dive deeper and create an unflinching and intimate portrait of a man, who like all of us, is imperfect and inherently human.”

“This is an epic tale,” said executive producer Alex Gibney, “For sports fans and for anyone interested in the pursuit of greatness and the price of ambition paid by athletes, particularly when parents and the society-at-large push them to win at any cost. The directing team of Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek have used their extraordinary cinematic talents to tell a riveting story.”

“The new two-part series Tiger is a tremendous eye opener in looking at a master athlete whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf took him not only to the heights of fame and success, but down a spiraling road of darkness and finally redemption,” said executive producer Sam Pollard. “Hamachek and Heineman are masterful storytellers and have done an extraordinary job in shaping this nuanced and detailed journey of a man who is probably the greatest golfer of all time.”

Tiger airs on Sunday, January 10 and Sunday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

