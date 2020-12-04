How to Watch Too Close for Christmas 2020 Movie Online

The latest offering in It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’s lineup of Christmas movies for 2020 is Too Close for Christmas, premiering Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Too Close for Christmas online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Too Close for Christmas live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Too Close for Christmas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Too Close for Christmas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Too Close for Christmas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Too Close for Christmas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Too Close for Christmas’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch too close for christmas 2020 movie online 2020-12-04T14:00:19-05:00

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray, Too Close for Christmas is the latest film in the 2020 slate of “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday films.

The description reads, “When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick a judge on Luke.”

The trailer shows the family coming together for a charity event, with Hayley stepping in when they find themselves in a pinch. Plus, she and Luke bond over their failed relationships and shopping for a Christmas tree.

“I know you don’t think I’ll ever stand still,” says Luke to Hayley. “I just needed the right reason.”

Lowndes is best known for playing Adrianna Tate-Duncan on 90210, but in recent years, she has been lighting up the small screen with her TV movies like A Mother’s Nightmare, A Deadly Adoption, Merry Matrimony, A December Bride, Magical Christmas Ornaments, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, and Over the Moon in Love.

Murray is known for starring as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill for nearly a decade, plus playing recurring roles on Gilmore Girls, Agent Carter, and Riverdale. He has recently been appearing in TV movies like The Beach House, Road to Christmas, Write Before Christmas, and Love in Winderland.

Too Close For Christmas premieres Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online