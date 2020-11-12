Total Bellas Season 6 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

The popular E! docu-soap Total Bellas is back with its sixth season on Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Total Bellas Season 6 episodes streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Total Bellas’ Season 6 Preview

Brie & Nikki Bella Put Artem's Baby Skills to the Test | Total Bellas | E!In the "Total Bellas" season premiere, can first time father Artem Chigvintsev care for a newborn baby without Nikki's help. Watch the twins put him to the test! #TotalBellas #EEntertainment #BellaTwins #NikkiBella #BrieBella SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/Eentsub About Total Bellas: “Total Bellas” gives viewers an exclusive, intimate look into the VIP lives of WWE stars Nikki and… 2020-11-11T14:59:46Z

Total Bellas follows the lives of WWE superstar twins Nikki and Brie Bella as they navigate their relationships, raise their families, and run multiple businesses. The docuseries has shown viewers several milestones in the sisters’ lives, including the birth of Brie and Bryan’s daughter, Nikki and Artem’s romantic French engagement, the twins reconnecting with their dad, and finding out they were both expecting at the same time.

Now in season six, the show will highlight Nikki and Brie preparing for some major milestones including the expansion of their families with the births of their baby boys, and the release of their memoir “Incomparable” where Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years. As Brie gives Nikki some childbirth and motherhood life hacks, it brings some of Brie’s emotions to the forefront from her previous pregnancy.

Brie attempts to bring Nikki and their brother JJ back together after they hit a rough patch in their relationship. In a devastating turn of events, the family finds out their mom Kathy will need to have emergency brain surgery. Despite everything, the Bellas still find time to celebrate with their family babymoon trip, baby showers and an impromptu decision leaves the twins wondering if Phoenix is their forever home.

INSIDE THE DELIVERY ROOM!?! Nikki & Brie preview TOTAL BELLAS season 6The Bella Twins tease upcoming episodes of the new Total Bellas season including an inside look at Nikki’s delivery of Matteo, Bryan & Artem’s budding bromance, Birdie screaming at Nikki, and how Brie became Nikki’s doctor! Do not forget to watch the season premiere tonight at 9PM on E! Subscribe to The Bella Twins on… 2020-11-12T16:11:47Z

In the season premiere, titled “Bella Baby Bumps,” “expecting mother Nikki shares worrying news to papa-to-be Artem Chigvintsev about their unborn son … and Nikki and Brie’s dream of sharing their twin pregnancies hits a baby bump; the release of the Bellas’ memoir, ‘Incomparable,’ forces Nikki to reveal past sexual assaults.”

Then in episode two, titled “Bellas Break Free, “Brie pushes a reluctant Nicole to resolve lingering tensions with the rest of the family; Nicole grows uncomfortable after Artem starts spending too much time with her mother, Kathy; Brie is reminded of the difficult birth she had with Birdie.”

Total Bellas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

