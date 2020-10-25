How to Watch Donald Trump ’60 Minutes’ Interview Online

As has happened for several election cycles over the past few decades, the president, vice president, and Democratic candidates are sitting down with 60 Minutes ahead of the election. Donald Trump’s already infamous interview, along with the other candidates’ interviews, airs Sunday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch 60 Minutes streaming online for free:

Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes Interview Preview

Trump says he wants U.S. "to get back to normal"Watch more of Lesley Stahl’s interview with President Trump, Sunday. 2020-10-22T16:10:11Z

On the latest episode of 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump sits down with Lesley Stahl as part of an election episode. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be interviewed separately by Stahl, while Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will be interviewed separately by Norah O’Donnell.

On Thursday, October 25, the president released unfiltered footage from the interview. He put a 38-minute clip on Facebook and said Stahl exhibited “bias, hatred and rudeness” on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. In a statement, CBS News responded:

“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair, and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.”

Next week on 60 Minutes: President Trump and former Vice President BidenThe Republican and Democratic candidates for president take questions from Lesley Stahl and Norah O'Donnell, next Sunday. Subscribe to the 60 Minutes Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1S7CLRu Watch Full Episodes of 60 Minutes HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Qkjo1F Get more 60 Minutes from 60 Minutes: Overtime HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1KG3sdr Relive past episodes and interviews with 60 Minutes Rewind HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1PlZiGI Follow… 2020-10-18T23:00:00Z

Below is an excerpt of the interview released by CBS News:

LESLEY STAHL: Let me ask you what you think your – the biggest domestic priority is for you right now.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well–

LESLEY STAHL: Our next year.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: ultimately, le– let me– and I– I’ll tell you, it was happening. We created the greatest economy in the history of our country. And the other side was–

LESLEY STAHL: You know that– you know–

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: –coming in–

LESLEY STAHL: that’s not true.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It is totally true.

LESLEY STAHL: No.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Virtually every number was the best. We had the best economy ever. And what was happening is things were coming together—

LESLEY STAHL: But what I asked you what’s the–

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: –of time.

LESLEY STAHL: –priority? I mean, those are all the good things–

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Y– the priority now–

LESLEY STAHL: –what do you have to solve?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: –is to get back to normal. Get back to where we were. To have the economy rage and be great with jobs and everybody be happy. And that’s where we’re going, and that’s– where we’re heading

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:–.

LESLEY STAHL: And who is our biggest foreign adversary?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I would say China. They’re an adversary. They’re a–

LESLEY STAHL: They’re the biggest?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: –competitor. They’re a foe in many ways, but they’re an adversary. I think what happened was disgraceful, should never have happened. Should– they should never have allowed this plague to get out of China and go throughout the world. 188 countries. Should never have happened.

60 Minutes airs Sunday nights at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

