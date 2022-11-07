Where to Watch UMBC vs Tulane Basketball Game Today

The UMBC Retrievers head to Devlin Fieldhouse to take on the Tulane Green Wave on Monday, November 7.

UMBC vs Tulane Preview

Tulane is fresh from beating Spring Hill, 81-53, in an exhibition game on November 2. Jaylen Forbes led the way for Tulane with a game-high 23 points, and he dazzled from downtown, making six of 11 three-point attempts.

“It was our first time getting to play in front of the fans this year, and we were all pretty excited,” Forbes said after the win. “Hard work is paying off, and my shots were falling.”

Forbes is one of four key returning starters for the Green Wave, along with First Team All-AAC selection Jalen Cook, Kevin Cross and Sion James. In the exhibition against Spring Hill, James finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Cross chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Tulane was first in the AAC in three-point percentage (37.4%), free throw percentage (78.8%), and offensive turnovers (they committed just 10.5 per game) last year, and the team will be getting several intriguing new contributors this season, led by former Georgetown forward Collin Holloway, who averaged 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds with the Hoyas last year.

On the other side, the Retrievers averaged 73.7 points a game on offense last season, finishing with an 18-14 overall mark while shooting 44.4% from the floor.

“It’s just a different challenge and I think that blending the team will certainly be our biggest task this season,” UMBC head coach Jim Ferry said. “We have a lot of experience on the roster, but this group has not had a lot of shared experiences. We’ll have to create chemistry every single day in practice and during the early portion of our schedule.”

In all, the Retrievers have a total of eight new players, including guards Colton Lawrence and Craig Beaudion II and forwards Jarvis Doles and Tra’Von Fagan.

“I think we are a pretty balanced team and have versatility,” Ferry added. “We are an unselfish group, and the guys enjoy playing for one other. We have multiple guys who can shoot and are a tighter defensive team overall than we were last season. We need to get better, especially on the defensive end, but the more this group plays together, the better we’ll get.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between UMBC and Tulane.