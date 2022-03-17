UNC vs Marquette Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Despite a disappointing finish in the ACC tournament, No. 8 seed North Carolina (24-9) is playing its best basketball of the season as it prepares for Shaka Smart and No. 9 Marquette (19-12) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Marquette online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS are all included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UNC vs Marquette live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

TNT, TBS and TruTV are all included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Marquette live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of TNT, TBS, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs Marquette live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

UNC vs Marquette Preview

Eighth-seeded North Carolina looks to build on its late-season surge when facing No. 9 seed Marquette in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-2 since a 98-76 blowout loss to Wake Forest on Jan. 22. UNC first-year head coach Hubert Davis, who played for the Tar Heels from 1988 to 1992, knows that tradition doesn’t make things automatic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“It’s been a great year, and it’s been a long year,” Davis said according to Field Level Media. “Some people think Carolina being in the NCAA Tournament is a given, but it isn’t. I’m so proud of what these players have done. They’ve earned the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament.”

UNC reeled off five-consecutive wins to end the regular season, including wins at No. Duke, and ACC tournament champion Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels beat Virginia in the ACC tournament on March 10 but fell to Virginia Tech on March 11.

Marquette has been up-and-down since Jan. 26 without a winning streak, but the Golden Eagles have some impressive wins. The Golden Eagles beat No. 19 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 21 Connecticut, Big East runner-up Creighton, and No. 13 Providence during the regular season.

“We’re motivated to play our best basketball,” Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart said per Field Level Media. “We play one of, if not the, best program in the history of college basketball.”

UNC boasts six national titles, 20 Final Four appearances, and 2,317 wins in 112 seasons. The Tar Heels haven’t made it past the first round of the tournament since 2019, and it’s been five years since the last national title — both long stretches for the storied program. COID-19 played a role with the 2020 tournament getting canceled and playing the 2021 tournament in a bubble without fans in Indianapolis.

“Now, everyone other than Leaky [Black], who was a freshman when we played in the Sweet 16 [in 2019], will get to experience a real NCAA Tournament,” Davis said per Field Level Media. “I’m just really excited about that opportunity for them.”

Black, a senior guard, averages five points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. Junior forward and NBA Draft prospect Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring with 16.5 points per night, and he averages 12.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

With this dunk, Armando Bacot (@iget_buckets35) records his 24th double-double, the most in a single-season in @UNC_Basketball history. pic.twitter.com/LTUAtkABY3 — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) March 11, 2022

For Marquette, freshman forward and NBA Draft prospect Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with 17.1 points per game. He also averages 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per night.

Senior guard and Maryland transfer Darryl Morsell also has a strong season going for the Golden Eagles with 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per night.

“Coach Smart is always hard on me about being a leader,” Morsell said per CBS 58’s Scott Grodsky. “He wants me to be a leader on the court, off the court, in the bathroom. It doesn’t matter, wherever we’re at he wants me to use my voice.”