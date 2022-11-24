Uruguay vs South Korea Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Uruguay takes on South Korea in World Cup action on Thursday, November 24, in Qatar.

In the US, the match (8 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Uruguay vs South Korea streaming live online:

Uruguay vs South Korea Preview

Uruguay takes on South Korea in the World Cup on Thursday, November 24, in Qatar.

For Uruguay, it’s the latest appearance amid a long championship drought. Uruguay won two World Cup titles, but the last one came in 1950 with a win over Brazil. Since, Uruguay collected three fourth-place finishes with the latest in 2010. Last time out, Uruguay fell in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.

“The national team is the priority. This is what distinguishes the Uruguayans; they are always focused on the national team,” Uruguay head coach Diego Alonso told The Associated Press.

Uruguay has quality players such as Edinson Cavani, a former Manchester United player. Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez as bring impressive skill to Uruguay.

South Korea hasn’t made it past the group stage for the World Cup since 2010, a Round of 16 exit. Uruguay, ranked 14th in the world by FIFA, provides South Korea its first shot at taking a step toward getting out of the group stage for the first time in 12 years. South Korea comes in ranked 28th in the world.

“If this was a team going to the knockouts every time, it’d be a different story. I do not see any reason for them to have to have pressure on their shoulders,” South Korea head coach Paulo Bento said via The Korea Herald. “I do not believe this is the burden they have. I am sure we’ll be able to compete in the very best manner possible in each of the three matches during the group stage.”

“I feel very proud to represent Korea at this competition,” Bento added. “I believe it has been and is a long journey, in which I believe we were able to reach our goal in a straightforward manner.”

South Korea has a star player in Son Heung-min. He plays professionally for Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premiere League.

Uruguay and South Korea play in a competitive Group H field with No. 9-ranked Portugal and No. 61 ranked Ghana. South Korea only has one group stage win in the past World Cup appearances, and the team will likely need to beat at least Uruguay or Portugal to have a realistic shot at advance.

“The team is extremely well organized in every aspect of the game,” Bento said of Uruguay via The Korea Herald. “It’s a thirsty team. We will need to be up to our game so that we can be competitive with a team of such quality and experience.”