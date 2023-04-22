UW Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Washington Huskies are ready to take the field for their spring football preview on Saturday, April 22.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Washington Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Washington Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Washington Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Washington Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

UW Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Washington Huskies spring football game weekend is full of fun events for the whole family. Food trucks, the Husky Helmet Car, a raffle to win a football signed by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and opportunities to meet some of the team and take photos with live Husky mascot Dubs, according to the Go Huskies website.

Ahead of spring football, Washington head coach Kaley DeBoer addressed the media, calling spring practice an “exciting time of the year” for the team.

“We just finished a six-week phase of training … celebrating all the successes, whether it be individually or what we call Husky Strong competition,” said DeBoer, adding, “It was a phenomenal winter training period. I thought guys responded incredibly well with a short amount of time in between playing the Alamo Bowl game and then all of a sudden turning around a few weeks later and hitting the ground running with training. I think overall, our culture took another step, another leap forward … we’re on a trust level with our guys and they’ve on a trust level with each other where it’s holding each other to a high level of … they believe in the hprocesss that we have. We’ve seen improved leadership, which should bwe expected with so many upperclassmen returning … our goal is to have a player-led team.”

DeBoer went on to say that the veteran players are helping the new guys figure things out and the whole team is redefining what “hard” is in terms of constantly pushing themselves.

“The player-led piece is important … it’s been really cool seeing the growth of our team. It all comes down to the investment and they see this as a great opportunity and they believe in what we’re doing,” said DeBoer. “They’ve embraced the hard work and they’re having a lot of fun on the journey, I guess that’s the best way to put it. I see so many guys that are pouring everything [into it] … when that whistle blows, they’re ready to go, they’re clapping it up and ready for that workout with excitement … the things that were hard before are now, I don’t want to say easy, but we’ve kind of redefined what ‘hard’ is … now there are new things that we’re pushing them to where those are hard, so it’s really cool seeing these guys raise the bar on what the definition of hard is in our program.”

The University of Washington spring football game airs Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. Eastern on the Pac-12 Network.