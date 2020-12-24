Vikings vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Minnesota Vikings (6-8) will take on the New Orleans Saints (10-4) on Christmas Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox and NFL Network.

Vikings vs Saints Preview

The last time these two teams met, the Vikings pulled off a 26-20 upset in the NFC Wild Card game almost one year ago, but don’t expect Mike Zimmer and company to overlook New Orleans.

“The Saints have a very aggressive defensive mentality, play very hard. Good players at every level,” Zimmer said before spouting off a laundry list of reasons New Orleans is dangerous. “Good scheme … Offensively, they’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback (Drew Brees) and [Alvin] Kamara and Latavius [Murray]…Really solid offensive line, good weapons – Jared Cook [at tight end]. We’re going to have to play really well on a short week and get back to it.”

Both teams are coming off disappointing outings, and each could really use a win here. Kirk Cousins and company just got handed a 33-27 loss courtesy of Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears. Cousins went 24-35 for 271 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, and Dalvin Cook did his thing, carrying the ball 24 times for 132 yards and a score, but the Vikings couldn’t get it together enough on defense, letting David Montgomery and the Bears gash them for 199 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Minnesota fell a game behind Chicago in the Wild Card race after the loss, and they’ll need to win out to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Saints have dropped two straight after winning nine in a row. First, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Jalen Hurts’ first career start two weeks, and this week, Brees was out-dueled by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 32-29.

Brees specifically looked off, completing 15 of 34 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Saints have yet to clinch the NFC South, and with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breathing down their necks, they cannot afford to lose another game — and they know it. A win here against the Vikings would shore up the division, so it’s a huge one for New Orleans.

“You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs,” Brees said. “We understand that we’ve sealed a playoff spot. But, the most important factor right now is for us to win and win the division, and then, continue to kind of build on and ascend, going into the playoffs.”

New Orleans is putting up 28.4 points on offense while allowing 21.2 points a game on defense, which is sixth in the NFL. The Vikings are averaging 25.7 points a game, but their defense has been prone to meltdowns this year, surrendering an average of 27.7 points a game to opposing offenses.

If it comes down to defense — and it very likely will — there’s no question which unit has been playing better. With both teams desperate for a victory, this one promises to be an entertaining battle from start to finish.