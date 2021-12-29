How to Watch Curiosity Stream on Xbox One & Series X/S

Stream Curiosity Stream Now

If you’re sick of all of the sitcoms and dramas that you’ll find on Netflix and Hulu, and have no interest in the type of content that Disney Plus offers, chances are that you’re looking for a streaming service that does things a bit differently. That’s where Curiosity Stream comes in.

Curiosity Stream is available now for streaming on many of your favorite devices and platforms. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add Curiosity Stream to our Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

Is Curiosity Stream on Xbox One?

Curiosity Stream has been available on the Xbox One since the streaming service’s launch, as well as your PS4, Roku Devices, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to stream Curiosity Stream on your Xbox One, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Curiosity Stream here 2. Turn on Your Xbox One 3. Sign into your Xbox Live Profile 4. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 5. Type in ‘Curiosity Stream’ 6. Hit the A Button to go to CuriosityStream on the Microsoft Store 7. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 8. Select GET and push the A Button (Curiosity Stream will begin downloading) 9. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 10. Sign in to Curiosity Stream using your credentials 11. Browse to a show or movie, and hit the A Button to play.

If done correctly, congrats— you should be streaming Curiosity Stream on your Xbox One right now.

How Much Is Curiosity Stream Cost On Xbox?

Like the majority of Xbox One streaming apps available, CuriosityStream is free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a Curiosity Stream subscription for either.

There are 4 different subscription options for Curiosity Stream, so it’s super flexible and can be adjusted to your budget.

Here are the 4 tiers:

HD Monthly for just $2.99/month.

for just $2.99/month. HD Annual for $19.99/year (most popular/best value).

for $19.99/year (most popular/best value). 4K Monthly for $9.99/month.

for $9.99/month. 4K Annual $69.99/year (best price for the best picture quality).

After you’ve subscribed to Curiosity Stream, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Curiosity Stream Xbox app on your device to start streaming.

If you’ve got a need to learn something new, there are plenty of great options on CuriosityStream. Here are just a few highlights available now:

