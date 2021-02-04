How to Watch CuriosityStream on Roku Players

Stream CuriosityStream Now

If you’re sick of all of the sitcoms and dramas that you’ll find on Netflix and Hulu, and have no interest in the type of content that Disney Plus offers, chances are that you’re looking for a streaming service that does things a bit differently. That’s where CuriosityStream comes in.

CuriosityStream is available now for streaming on many of your favorite devices and platforms. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add CuriosityStream to our Roku devices.

Is CuriosityStream Available on Roku Devices?

Yes, CuriosityStream is available on Roku devices, as well as your Xbox One, PS4, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and more. And, luckily, there were no hiccups with the app’s launch, and if you’ve purchased your Roku device in the last few years, you’ll have no problem adding the CuriosityStream channel to your device.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to download CuriosityStream on your Roku device, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for CuriosityStream here 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘CuriosityStream’ 7. Select CuriosityStream 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Select the App on the Roku Home Screen 10. Log in with your CuriosityStream credentials 11. Find whatever you want to watch 12. Select Play

If you’ve followed the above steps precisely, a window will pop up on your screen that says “Channel added – ‘CuriosityStream’ has been added to the end of ‘Home’.

Of course, you can totally move CuriosityStream from the bottom of the Home screen to the top by highlighting it and pressing the * key. If you do this, you’ll see the CuriosityStream app right at the top of your screen when you first turn on your Roku device. That will make it easier for you to watch when booting up your Roku device.

CuriosityStream Supported Roku Devices

Not sure if your Roku device will have CuriosityStream available at launch? Here’s every Roku model that will have CuriosityStream:

Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra

Roku 4: 4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4400X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X

4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4400X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X Roku 3: 3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X, 3500X

3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X, 3500X Roku 2: 2720X, 2710X, 2700X

2720X, 2710X, 2700X All Roku TVs

So, it’s safe to say that if you’ve purchased a new Roku in the last six years, you’ll be able to download CuriosityStream on your device. However, those of you who are still rocking a Roku 1 might want to think about upgrading.

I’ll also note that you need to have version 8.1 or higher in order to be able to install CuriosityStream. So, if your device is no longer receiving Roku OS updates, you’ll definitely need to grab a newer Roku or pick up any of the other CuriosityStream-ready devices.

Will CuriosityStream Work on Roku Express?

Yes, CuriosityStream will work on Roku Express as well as Roku Express+, despite not being listed on CuriosityStream’s official FAQ section.

Watch CuriosityStream in 4K on Roku

Not all Roku devices support 4K streaming, so if you’re planning on streaming CuriosityStream in 4K with your Roku, you’ll need one of the following devices:

Roku 4

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere+

Roku Ultra

Any of the older devices will not allow you to stream in 4K, limiting you to a max 1080p, unfortunately. But, if you have any of Roku device that supports 4K, then yes, you can stream CuriosityStream in 4K on Roku.

Roku Devices That Won’t Work with CuriosityStream

Any generation 1 Roku devices will not work with CuriosityStream.

How Much Is CuriosityStream Cost On Roku?

Like the majority of Roku apps available, CuriosityStream is free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a CuriosityStream subscription for either.

There are 4 different subscription options for CuriosityStream, so it’s super flexible and can be adjusted to your budget.

Here are the 4 tiers:

HD Monthly for just $2.99/month.

for just $2.99/month. HD Annual for $19.99/year (most popular/best value).

for $19.99/year (most popular/best value). 4K Monthly for $9.99/month.

for $9.99/month. 4K Annual $69.99/year (best price for the best picture quality).

After you’ve subscribed to CuriosityStream, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the CuriosityStream Roku app on your device to start streaming.

What Shows Are on CuriosityStream?

If you’ve got a need to learn something new, there are plenty of great options on CuriosityStream. Here are just a few highlights available now:

What to Do If CuriosityStream Is Not Working On Your Roku?

If CuriosityStream isn’t working on your Roku device, there are a few things you can try.

The most likely culprit for CuriosityStream not working on Roku devices is a slow internet connection. You need at least a 5Mbps connection to stream in the lowest resolution, and 15Mbps for 4K. But if your device isn’t getting those speeds, there are a couple of things I would try first.

Restart your router and unplug your Roku device. Wait 30 seconds. Plug your Roku device back in.

This will help restart your device’s TCP/IP and internet connection settings so that you have the best chance of getting the best speeds.

If that doesn’t work and you’re still getting slow speeds, it could be due to a crowded network or downloads on other devices. For example, if you’re downloading a game update on STEAM on your PC, any game consoles, or someone else in your home is streaming a movie while you’re trying to watch CuriosityStream, it could cause your Roku to not have the required speed juice it needs to work properly. To most easily rectify the problem, turn off the internet connection on those devices and see if this helps CuriosityStream work again.

Something else you can try if your device is still not working after fixing your internet connection is to ensure you have the latest Roku software on your device. If you don’t, you need to update your device to the latest software for best results.

To do so, go Roku Home>scroll to Settings>Select System>Select System Update>Select Check Now. If Roku finds any new software available or channel updates available, it will download them and install them automatically.

