How to Watch Diamondbacks Without Cable in 2023

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for their first winning season since 2019 after finishing in fourth place in the NL West last year.

Most Diamondbacks games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports Arizona, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Arizona), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Diamondbacks market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Diamondbacks game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports Arizona and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Diamondbacks games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Diamondbacks Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports Arizona, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Diamondbacks games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Arizona and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Diamondbacks games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Diamondbacks Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Diamondbacks games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Diamondbacks games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Diamondbacks games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Diamondbacks games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Diamondbacks games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Diamondbacks Season Preview 2023

After going 25-35 during a COVID-shortened season in 2020, Arizona finished with a disastrous 52-110 mark in 2021. Last season, the Diamondbacks moved out of the cellar, finishing in fourth place in the division with a 74-88 record, but they haven’t made the playoffs since 2017. Still, they’re hoping to get better and begin building a foundation.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll will be one to watch for Arizona this year. The Diamondbacks’ first round pick in 2019, Carroll didn’t see action in the majors as a rookie and saw his 2020 campaign cut short due to COVID-19. A shoulder injury limited him in 2021, but the leftie was called up in August of last year, and he showed some intriguing flashes to go with lightening speed. In 104 at bats, Carroll had 27 hits ( including nine doubles and two triples), four home runs and 14 RBIs (.260 batting average).

Arizona also has its ace from a year ago, Zac Gallen, back. In 14 starts and 90.1 innings of work in the second half of the season last year, Gallen went 8-2 with a 1.49 ERA.

Arizona elected to move on from David Peralta and Daulton Varsho, the latter of whom hit 27 dingers last year, so the team will need to make up for their fire power on offense. In return for Varsho, the Diamondbacks landed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Moreno hit .319 with a home run and seven RBIs in 25 games with the Blue Jays last year when he made his debut in the bigs, and the Diamondbacks are hoping for big things from the 22-year-old catcher. Arizona also thinks this year may be the year it could surprise some people.

“We see the landscape of the National League,” Arizona’s GM Mike Hazen told the New York Post. “We know where the best teams stand on paper and where we stand on paper and the depth of the competition. I think the talent on this team, very much including Corbin, is better than it’s been the last couple of years. My goal for this team is that where we are standing in the middle of the season puts pressure on us in the front office to be buyers [at the trade deadline].”

The Diamondbacks kick their 2023 season off March 30 in a four-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.