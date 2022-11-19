How to Watch UND vs NDSU Football 2022

The No. 4 North Dakota State Bison (8-2) host the No. 16 ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-3) at the Fargodome in NDSU’s annual Harvest Bowl game on November 19.

UND vs NDSU 2022 Preview

North Dakota enters this game with a 5-2 mark in the MVFC, while NDSU is 6-1 in the conference. A win for the Bison would give NDSU a first-round bye and a decent playoff seed. The Fighting Hawks have seven total wins, which puts them in the discussion to be the postseason tournament. An eighth victory would leave no doubt.

Needless to say, this is a big one for both teams.

“This week we’re trying to get win number eight and we’re going to play a really good team that’s been good for a long time,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “It’s a huge challenge for us and we’re looking forward to it. We have to eliminate the outside noise and focus on what we can control.”

“We talk about getting to eight, improving your resume, but call it what it is, eight gets you in,” Schweigert added. “Seven, we don’t know. That’s for someone else to decide. This is a really important game for us.”

The Fighting Hawks enter this game winners of three straight, most recently taking down South Dakota, 28-19, on November 12. UND quarterback Tommy Schuster played well, completing 24 of 28 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the win. Wide receiver Bo Belquist caught two of those TD passes, finishing with seven receptions for 92 yards.

On the other side, NDSU enter this game winners of three straight, most recently taking down Southern Illinois, 21-18, on November 12. Bison QB Cam Miller threw for 80 yards and a score, while the offense racked up 170 yards and two scores on the ground, and that was enough.

“We’re excited about going into this one this week to play a good football team that does a lot of positive things,” NDSU coach Matt Entz told the Bismarck Tribune. “They’re scoring 30 points a game. We’re going to have our work cut out for us defensively.”

North Dakota State is putting up 34.1 points on offense themselves, and they’ve been solid on defense, surrendering just 17.1 points a game. They will have their hands full with a North Dakota team averaging 31.2 points a game on offense.

These two squads have clashed 115 times, with UND holding a 62-49-3 edge in the all-time series. The Bison have won the last four, however.