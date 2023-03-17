How to Watch Ohio State vs Northeastern Women’s Hockey Today

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Northeastern Huskies are set to clash in the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota on Friday, March 17.

Ohio State vs Northeastern Women’s Frozen Four Preview

The Buckeyes (32-5-2) won their quarterfinal matchup, 5-2, against Quinnipiac in Columbus, to advance to their second straight Frozen Four. After surrendering an early goal to the Bobcats, Ohio State came back strong in the second period that changed the tone of the match moving forward.

“There was a little bit of nerves in the first period and we got to get away from that and feel confident right away, because we might not be able to come back next time,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “So we just got to take a little more pride in our (defensive) zone, but otherwise, I was very impressed with how they rallied the last two periods. I mean, especially that second period, outshooting a really good opponent 24-3 in the national quarterfinals, I think says a lot about our team.”

Gabby Rosenthal, Lauren Bernard, Emma Peschel and Sophie Jaques all scored for Ohio State, with Rosenthal and Bernard hitting unassisted shots and Jaques scoring twice. On defense, the Buckeyes blocked 19 shots in the win and goaltender Amanda Thiele finished with 21 saves. Ohio State took 77 shots on goal, while Quinnipiac took 54.

The Buckeyes won it all last year, but repeating won’t be easy, as they’ll have to get through a plucky Northeastern squad that is coming off a 4-1 win over the No. 4 Yale Bulldogs in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Huskies freshman Lily Shannon scored the first goal for Northeastern on an assist from Skylar Irving, while Alina Mueller, Chloe Aurard and Maureen Murphy all put the puck in the net for Northeastern. On goal, Gwyneth Philips put up another impressive performance, finishing with 38 saves.

“I truly believe this team works for each other,” Mueller said after beating Yale. “They want the best for the team. Nobody wants to win for herself. We want to win this together. And that’s why I’m very confident.”

The Huskies (34-2-1), have won 22 games in a row, last losing in mid November. This will be the third straight Frozen Four for Northeastern.

“We have a very deep roster,” Mueller added. “When we need the third line to score, our third line scores, and when we need our first line to score, our first line scores. We’re very well coached, and we have Gwyneth in net. If we didn’t have her, we wouldn’t have 22 straight.”

The winner of this game will move on to face the winner of the matchup between Wisconsin and Minnesota.