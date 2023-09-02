How to Watch Penn State vs WVU Game for Free

The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) will head to Beaver Stadium to take on the No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) on Saturday, September 2.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch West Virginia vs Penn State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch West Virginia vs Penn State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game is on Peacock TV’s Premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and includes two Big Ten games every week this season:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch West Virginia vs Penn State live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’re looking for another cheap option, you can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and other sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch West Virginia vs Penn State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

West Virginia vs Penn State Preview

The Nittany Lions finished with an 11-2 overall mark last season, averaging 35.8 points a game on offense, while surrendering 18.2 points per game on defense. Penn State season culminated with a 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Drew Allar and Beau Pribula have been in a quarterback competition for the starting job, with Allar, who is surrounded by a good deal of hype, taking the reins. Penn State has a formidable rushing duo in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and that should help Allar a great deal.

“He’s been really, really good. His decision-making has been good. His completion percentage has been really good,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said about his QB, “I thought he had a great camp. All his numbers were really good. There’s been some great situations that have come up in terms of how we cover situational football. Whether it’s two minute, four minute, how to manage all those types of things.”

On the other side, the Mountaineers finished with a disappointing 5-7 overall mark in 2022. WVU averaged 30.6 points a game on offense and gave up 32.9 points a game on the defensive side.

Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene will likely lead the Mountaineers on offense, although he has not officially been named the team’s starter yet.

“I’d be all for mandatory depth charts, mandatory injury reports. But until everybody does it, it’s not fair and balanced. I really think that’s the way that it should be done,” WVU head coach Neal Brown explained when asked why he elects never to reveal his starters prior to the season opener. “Until everybody does it, we’re putting ourselves at a competitive disadvantage doing it.”

Penn State leads the all-time series against West Virginia, 48-9-2. These two teams last met back in 1992, when the Nittany Lions won, 40-26.