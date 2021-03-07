How to Watch Prince Harry & Meghan’s Oprah Interview Online

The highly anticipated exclusive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is finally here. Oprah Winfrey will speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a two-hour broadcast, “Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special,” which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 7, 2021 on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special’ Preview

Before Harry + Meghan’s Oprah interview, it’s worth noting how the narrative re: why they left royal life has been twisted by the (UK) media to “They want privacy.” But that isn’t their issue w/ the press. It’s double standards + false/biased reporting pic.twitter.com/CBQ1duaJ2H — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 5, 2021

For the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discontinued their royal duties, and less than a month since the couple announced she was pregnant with their second child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will sit down for a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview is expected to take a hard look at some aspects of royal life, and some question whether it will paint the royal family in a bad light.

Oprah asked Markle how she feels about the royal family hearing her thoughts, teased in a trailer for the show. Meghan responded that she does not see how she could be expected to sugarcoat it.

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that ‘The Firm’ is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

“The Firm” is a common nickname for the royal family. Markle has been accused of bullying members of her staff, claims that she vehemently denies. She was accused of “emotional cruelty and manipulation” after marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and moving into the royal household. The allegations go on to say two staff members quit because of their treatment. The Buckingham Palace opened an investigation into the claims, according to The Times.

Meghan Markle’s #Suits’ co-star Patrick J Adams defends her and calls out the royal family: "This newest chapter and it's timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance." pic.twitter.com/CtuWSaFxi6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2021

The Buckingham Palace issued a statement to The Times saying it was “clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times” and that their human resources department “will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.” The Palace further said past and present staff will be interviewed to see if “lessons can be learnt” through the process. It was only 24 hours after the newspaper ran its article that the Palace announced its investigation.

Meghan and Prince Harry live in California with their son, Archie, who was born in May 2019. The couple claims that the allegations are an attempt to discredit their words in the interview.

In a recent interview with Prince Harry and James Corden, he drew comparisons between the “toxic” press coverage of his wife with that of his mother, Princess Diana.

Very good article on the hounding of Meghan Markle by the British media ⁦@afuahirsch⁩ https://t.co/edzd59L4Wa — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 5, 2021

In a trailer of the interview with Oprah, the Duke says his “biggest concern was history repeating itself,” in an apparent reference to the crash that killed his mother after paparazzi chased her car. Princess Diana and Prince Charles were divorced at the time of her death at age 38. Prince Harry was 12 at the time.

“You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side,” Prince Harry told Corden. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been life for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us — but at least we had each other.”