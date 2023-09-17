How to Watch Ravens vs Bengals Game for Free

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 17 in a huge AFC North showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ravens vs Bengals Preview

Cincinnati is fresh from a surprising 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went 14-31 for a career-worst 82 yards and no scores, and he didn’t get much help from his ground game, as the team managed just 75 rushing yards all game. It was a rare lackluster performance from the Cincinnati offense, which managed just 2.6 yards per play in the loss.

Another loss here to the Ravens would put Cincy at 0-2 in the AFC North, so the Bengals will be desperate for a dub.

“They run the ball really well on offense, so it limits your possessions, and then their defense is tough, physical,” Burrow said of the Ravens. “They are very sound in their scheme. They do a great job of sending blitzes at you that you don’t see on tape before. They have a lot of great week-to-week gameplan stuff so you have to be able to adapt well to it. They’ve got good players, good coach, good scheme. It’s going to be a challenge.”

On the other side, Baltimore is coming off a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans last weekend. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had an off game, going 17-of-22 for 169 yards, no TDs and an interception. Baltimore looked a bit out of sorts on offense, perhaps due to adjustments resulting from new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system. Still, the unit managed three rushing scores, controlling the line of scrimmage on offense.

On defense, Baltimore netted five sacks, while holding Houston to 72 total rushing yards and an average of 3.7 yards per play. Solid ‘D’ has been Baltimore’s bread and butter for a long time, and this year appears to be no different.

Entering this game, the Ravens are expecting to see a fired up Bengals squad in desperate need of a win — but they understand the importance of divisional games.

“It’s a new week,” Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. “This is the NFL so I’m sure they are going to be pissed off coming into the game based on their outing from last week. Obviously, they are going to come out and try to get some redemption and we are going to be pissed off as well.”

The Ravens will be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral). Baltimore also lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the year to a knee injury.