How to Watch Ryder Cup 2023 Live Stream for Free

The 44th iteration of the Ryder Cup kicks off at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy on Friday, September 29.

In the United States, the tournament will be televised on USA Network, Golf Channel and NBC throughout the weekend (full schedule).

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the tournamnent for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Ryder Cup 2023 Preview

Held every two years, the international team competition began in 1927 and features many of the best golfers from Europe and the United States.

Per the Ryder Cup’s official website, “there are 28 matches played in the Ryder Cup with 28 points up for grabs. Each match win is worth a full point while half-points are awarded for ties. Unlike stroke play, match play involves a player or two players from each team competing against each other. If one side scores lower on a hole, it wins that hole. Winning the most holes wins the match and a point. … Each of the first two days includes one four-match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes. The final day is reserved for 12 singles matches.”

The Americans are 27-14-2 all-time in Ryder Cup play. The United States won on its own home turf last time around, a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but the U.S. hasn’t won the Cup in Europe since 1993. It will be interesting to see how the Americans perform in Italy.

Europe has won four of the past six Ryder Cups, winning three of those four on European soil.

The roster for the United States includes:

Auto qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

Captain’s picks: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas,

Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa.

Captain: Zach Johnson

The roster for the European side includes:

Auto-qualifiers: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland.

Captain’s picks: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Captain: Luke Donald

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Cup, along with favorites to be the tourney’s top scorer, via Forbes:

Friday, Sept. 29 — 7:30am- 6:00 p.m CET / 1:30 a.m.- 12 noon ET (USA Network) – 4 foursomes in the morning session and 4 four-balls in the afternoon session (start 12:25 p.m. CET / 6:25 a.m. ET)

Saturday, Sept. 30 — 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CET / 1:30 a.m. – 12 noon ET (USA Network and 3am NBC) – 4 foursomes in the morning session and 4 four-balls in the afternoon session

Sunday, Oct. 1 — 12:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CET / 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC) – 12 single matches

+750: Scottie Scheffler

+800: Rory McIlroy

+1000: Viktor Hovland

+1100: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele,

+1200: Brooks Koepka

+1400: Tommy Fleetwood

+1500: Collin Morikawa

+1600: Max Homa

+1800: Tyrrell Hatton

+2000: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

+2200: Jordan Spieth

+2600: Rickie Fowler

+2900: Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg

+3100: Wyndham Clark

+3300: Sam Burns

+3900: Shane Lowry

+5000: Brian Harman

+5500: Nicolai Hojgaard, Sepp Straka

+6500: Robert McIntyre