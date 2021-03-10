How to Watch South Park QAnon Vaccination Special Online Free

The foul-mouthed scamps from Colorado are back with the South Park QAnon vaccination special, airing Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ Preview

"South ParQ Vaccination Special" Preview | New Episode Premieres March 10 on Comedy CentralThe citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. An all-new "South ParQ Vaccination Special" premieres Wednesday, March 10th at 8/7c on Comedy Central. Subscribe to South ParQ: youtube.com/channel/UC7R27sAWc_DqOldtI1JcYhQ?sub_confirmation=1 Watch more South ParQ: youtube.com/southpark​ About South ParQ: South ParQ is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt… 2021-03-03T18:00:18Z

Building on the success of the South Park pandemic special that aired back in September 2020, which was cable’s No. 1 scripted telecast of the entire year and South Park’s highest-rated episode in seven years, Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back with the South ParQ Vaccination Special.

This one-hour special event sees “the citizens of South ParQ clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine” while “a hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated,” according to the Comedy Central press release.

In a preview, not only are the residents of South Park, Colorado, fighting for the vaccine, but Butters ends up becoming sucked into a QAnon conspiracy — the group of child QAnon members is called “Lil Qties” — even though he says it’s just because he wants to leave the house during the quarantine.

It also shows Cartman out taunting people who are shut up in their homes and trying to sell vaccines online: “She’s offering us 2000 bucks for a vaccination.”

Neither of these pandemic specials is considered part of South Park’s upcoming 24th season, which should premiere later this year. The show has been renewed through season 26.

South ParQ: The Vaccination Special premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Immediately preceding it will be a rebroadcast of South Park: The Pandemic Special at 7 p.m. ET/PT.