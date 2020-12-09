Where to Watch Texas Tech vs Abilene Basketball 2020

The 5-0 Abilene Christian Wildcats get their biggest test of the season as they hit the road to take on No. 17 Texas Tech on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Abilene Christian vs Texas Tech Preview

Texas Tech rebounded nicely from their first win of the season, pounding both Troy and Grambling by 30-plus points.

Grambling actually stuck fairly close to Texas Tech in the first half, down just 33-19 thanks to a stingy zone defense. But the Red Raiders eventually figured it out, running away with a 48 points second half.

“You have to have five people on the same page. We had some really, really efficient possessions against the zone in the second half,” Chris Beard said. “So that’s a great place to kind of start our journey this year playing against zones. … I predict we’ll have a lot of success against zones this year.”

Guard transfer Mac McClung has led the way for the Red Raiders, netting 17.2 points per game on 50 percent shooting. McClung previously was playing at Georgetown, but has raved so far about his experience at Texas Tech.

“It’s a great culture to be a part of. On Twitter, you could see how welcoming they were to me. One of the guys gave me his jersey number, so it’s like a family here for sure,” McClung told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “I enjoy everyone on the team and there is no one that doesn’t get along. We hang out together all the time.”

The Red Raiders will be without Kevin McCullar, who injured his ankle against Grambling. Terrance Shannon is a game-time decision.

“Kev will not play in this game,” Beard said. “He’ll continue the rehab process. He’s probably on a week-to-week basis right now. But definitely improving. I think we’ve got him in some conditioning (Monday). Going in the right direction there.”

Abilene Christian hasnʻt played against any opponents of note, although four of their five wins have come against D-I foes. Only one of their contests have been close — an 80-72 win against Austin Peay.

The Wildcats knocked off Tarleton last time out with a 69-48 victory. The Wildcats forced a whopping 28 turnovers in the victory.

“We knew this was going to be a heavyweight fight,” ACU head coach Joe Golding said. “Obviously they got our respect immediately by how well they played against Texas A&M. They threw some punches at us, but I thought our team did a good job of forcing some turnovers.”

Center Kolton Kohl leads the Wildcats with 11.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds.