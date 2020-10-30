‘The Mandalorian’ Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Episode 1 Online

The Mandalorian Season 2 is finally returning to Disney Plus. Episode 1 of the Star Wars series is dropping on Friday morning, October 30 at approximately 12 a.m. Pacific (3 a.m. Eastern). If you want to watch live, you’ll have to stay up late. You can stream the series on Disney Plus via multiple platforms and any iOS/Android device that can download the Disney Plus application.

Here’s how you can stream The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney Plus.

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘The Mandalorian’ 6. Select ‘The Mandalorian’ 7. Select Play



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Roku Devices

1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 9. Select Play



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 11. Select Play



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus

6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 11. Select Play

About ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

First, here’s a special look at the new season.

Special Look | The Mandalorian | Disney+The next chapter begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. 2020-10-20T01:53:34Z

Here’s a look back at what happened when the season ended and some of the unanswered questions we were left with. The final episode revealed much about Mando, “Baby Yoda” (aka The Child), and Moff Gideon.

First, we watched two Stormtroopers discussing Moff Gideon and hearing from their perspective just how dark of a leader he is.

The episode revealed more background on Moff Gideon and Mando’s origins. Mando was a foundling, saved by the Mandalorians when his village was destroyed by the Empire’s droids. The Mandalorians aren’t a race, but a group that choose to follow a creed, and Mando is determined to follow that whatever the cost. At one point, Moff Gideon almost killed Mando because he has weapons that can pierce Beskar, but IG-11 saved him. In that scene, we saw Mando’s face and learned his name: Din DJarin. IG-11 ultimately sacrificed himself so Mando, Cara Dune, and Greef Carga could escape with The Child.

We also saw Baby Yoda use The Force to stop an explosion from killing all of them — a level of control rarely seen. We also learned that despite how well the Jedis are known to the viewers, they are not well known to everyone. In fact, Mando was clued in by the Armorer about the Jedis.

Mando was instructed that he will either raise Baby Yoda (and eventually train him) until The Child comes to age or he will find Baby Yoda’s homeworld. (A homeworld never seen before in Star Wars canon.)

They took out the last enemy, Moff Gideon, when Mando was able to activate his jetpack — a moment that longtime Star Wars fans were quite excited about. He can’t control his jetpack proficiently yet, but it was an exciting moment to see.

Mando also buried Kuill, confirming the fan-favorite’s death.

And then there was a closing scene that fans are still talking about. Moff Gideon steps out of his crashed ship with a weapon that looks a lot like a light saber. Turns out, he’s wielding a Darksaber, which is an ancient Jedi weapon created by the first Mandalorian inducted into the Jedi Order.

So we were left with questions, including just where Moff Gideon got the Darksaber. And we were left wondering who the mysterious person in Episode 5 was – the one who found Fennec Shand. Their boots didn’t match Gideon’s, so their identity is still unknown.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Episode 8 Review: The Finale Was Perfection