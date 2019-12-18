Moff Gideon on ‘The Mandalorian’: Background, Theories & Predictions

After all these weeks of anticipation and hype, we finally got to see Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian Episode 7 on Disney Plus. Fans are praising his appearance on the show so far, as he strikes the perfect mix of potentially crazy and very powerful. Here’s what we know about him so far. This post will have spoilers for Episode 7.

Fans Are Praising the First Appearance of Moff Gideon

Moff Gideon arrived at the very end of Episode 7 and his arrival was a huge power move. He took out the Imperial Leader that we thought was the threat and was the first true adversary that Mando is not going to have an easy time taking down.

And the ship he entered with was something else.

Moff Gideon was flying a heavily modified TIE (and was this the first time we saw how TIE fighters land?) He was wearing a lot of armor and had a huge advanced army at his disposal.

Just compare the Stormtroopers working for him, in their shiny new armor, with the beaten down, rusty Stormtroopers who were following the other unnamed Imperial leader. There’s obviously a huge difference in stature between the two.

Giancarlo Esposito talked with CinemaBlend about his new character, Moff Gideon. He said: “I play a guy who was a warden of the universe. He was in power before the [Empire] collapsed. You don’t know if he’s good or bad … but he certainly is a guy who has order in his life. He’s an exciting guy because he has all of the equipment and spaceships at his ready…”

Moff isn’t his first name, but his title. It’s a title for someone with a position of power — someone who oversees part of the galaxy. And because The Mandalorian takes place after Return of the Jedi, Moff Gideon has done a lot to survive since the Empire fell.

Some believe Moff Gideon is attached to the First Order, which was first introduced in The Force Awakens. The First Order formed after the Empire fell and was building power in secret. Could Moff Gideon have a big role in that organization?

As we learned in Episode 7, Gideon really wants Baby Yoda for reasons that others don’t understand. And he says that they “think” they know what Baby Yoda is, but they really don’t.

We do know that Baby Yoda has a strong command of the Force, and it seems both dark and light sides of it. Perhaps he is the one to ultimately bring balance to it? It seems he already wields the ability to balance the Force.

But now, some fans aren’t so sure that it really was Moff Gideon that we saw at the end of Episode 5.

They say the boots don’t match the Gideon we saw in the latest episode.

Fans are saying the boots in Chapter 5 had spurs of some sort on them, and now they’re wondering if maybe Chapter 5’s mystery character will not be introduced until Season 2. Could that person be Boba Fett?