‘WandaVision’ Stream: How to Watch Episodes 1 & 2 Online

WandaVision is finally premiering on Disney Plus. Episode 1 and 2 of the new series is dropping on Friday morning, January 15, 2021, at approximately 12 a.m. Pacific (3 a.m. Eastern). If you want to watch live, you’ll have to stay up late. You can stream the series on Disney Plus via multiple platforms and any iOS/Android device that can download the Disney Plus application.

Here’s how you can stream WandaVision on Disney Plus.

Stream ‘WandaVision’ On PC/Mac

Sign up for Disney+ here In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com Enter your login credentials Click Login Browse or search for ‘WandaVision’ Select ‘WandaVision’ Select Play



Stream ‘Wandavision’ On Roku Devices

Order Disney Plus Boot up your Roku Device Navigate to your Roku Home Screen Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen Enter ‘Disney Plus’ Select Disney Plus Select Add Channel at the top of your screen Browse the Channel



Stream ‘WandaVision’ On Fire TV

From the Main Screen, select Search. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus Select Download/Free After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button Sign In Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) Browse to ‘WandaVision’ Select Play



Stream ‘WandaVision’ On Xbox One

Turn on Your Xbox One Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search Type in ‘Disney Plus’ Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials Browse to ‘WandaVision’ Select Play



Stream ‘WandaVision’ On PS4

Turn on Your PS4 Go to the PlayStation Store Select Search Search for ‘Disney Plus’ Select Disney Plus Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials Browse to ‘WandaVision’ Select Play

About ‘WandaVision’

WandaVision | Official Trailer | Disney+

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. The first two episodes of this new series will debut on Friday, January 15, The Verge reported. Then after that, Disney will resume with debuting one episode a week starting January 22 with Episode 3. Each episode alone will be 30 minutes long.

The synopsis reads: “The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

The series will be nine episodes long.

In a press release, Disney shared:

The series not only marks the first Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, it is its first journey into the world of sitcoms—with an MCU twist. “It’s a mash-up of classic sitcoms and large-scale Marvel action,” says Matt Shakman, who directs all nine episodes. “I think it’s really lovely that the first streaming show from Marvel Studios—producer of huge blockbuster films—is really a love letter to the history of television.”… With nine episodes, the series was created much like a motion picture would be—but more extensive, allowing first-of-its-kind exploration of the relationship between Wanda and Vision. Says co-executive producer Mary Livanos, “Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have the opportunity to flex different muscles over the course of this series that usually an actor wouldn’t get to do within the scope of a single project…”

Elizabeth Olsen, who portrayed Wanda, says about the series: “Wanda and Vision have always had an unspoken and inherent connection since ‘Ultron.’ “The infinity stone is such a huge part of their intrinsic connection and understanding of one another. I think just like any great love story, there is a strong energy that attracts both of them to one another. In ‘WandaVision,’ we watch them experience a domesticated lifestyle for the first time, or as domesticated as possible for them. We watch them experience the joys and

complications of parenting, while also overcoming secrecy and distrust, but always coming together in the end with the common bond, respect and unconditional love for one another.”

Head writer Jac Schaeffer said in a press release: “The story imagines Wanda and Vision in a 1950s sitcom—when the show opens, that’s presented without explanation. We see them move through the various eras of sitcoms as the series progresses.”

