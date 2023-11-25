Wisconsin vs Minnesota Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) head to Huntington Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) on Saturday, November 25 in a Big Ten showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Preview

As is tradition with the Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry, the winner will take home Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Wisconsin is coming off a 24-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week. The Badgers came from behind to win in overtime. Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai went 18-28 for 160 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for 51 yards.

Badgers’ star running back Braelon Allen had his usual effective performance, netting 62 yards and two rushing TDs. Wisconsin’s defense did just enough, forcing a turnover and shutting Nebraska’s offense out in overtime.

The Badgers have been doing it with defense so far this season. Wisconsin has been scoring 22.4 points per game, while surrendering 19.4 points per contest.

On the other side, the Golden Gophers are fresh from a 37-3 loss to the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on November 18. Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis went 11-19 for 89 yards and an interception in the loss. The Gophers couldn’t do much of anything against the Buckeyes’ defense, gaining just 89 yards passing and 70 yards rushing all game.

Minnesota is averaging 20.7 points per game on offense. On the defensive side, the Golden Gophers are surrendering 26.8 points a game.

The Badgers are 2.5 point favorites in this one, so it could be a tight battle. The all-time series is tied at, 62-62-8, so the winner of this game will sway the pendulum to one side. Minnesota has won two in a rown against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota: What They’re Saying

“Obviously, that’s the biggest thing, getting it back and bringing it back where it belongs. 0-2 against them, so definitely looking forward to another shot at it and I think the game plan that we’ll have going into this is going to be very good for us.” — Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

“That’s one of the first things that you learn when you walk into the doors, you know, what this rivalry means to this place, and what it means to them. It’s been awesome learning about it and I’m ready to play in it.” — Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai.

“It’s Axe week, and I know Wisconsin feels the same. If you win, you get to extend [your time with it]. If you don’t, then it’s up for grabs.” — Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.