How to Watch World Series Live Stream Online in 4K

The stage is set: the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will square off in the 2022 World Series, with Game 1 kicking off in Houston on Friday, October 27.

Phillies vs Astros Preview

The Phillies are making their first World Series appearance since 2009, whereas the Astros have become regulars of late and are making their fourth trip to the Fall Classic over the last six years. To make it this far, Houston swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, while the Phillies took down the Padres in five games in the NLCS.

The Astros have gone 7-0 so far this postseason, just the fifth team in MLB history to do so. They’re batting .227 as a team and have one of the most dominant rosters in recent memory.

A primary reason for their dominance? Houston has no shortage of stellar pitchers in its starting rotation. Led by Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr., they also have a loaded bullpen, featuring closer Ryan Pressly, along with Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek and Bryan Abreu.

They’re led by 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker, who is looking for his first World Series ring in his 25 years as a manager. “I stay hungry,” Baker said, via The Athletic. “It’s a long road to get here. There’s a lot that happens in the months to get here from spring training. It means that we persevered and we stayed together.”

On the other side, the Phillies are led by 59-year-old rookie manager Rob Thomson, who was promoted from bench coach after Joe Girardi was fired in June. Thomson brought Philly back from the brink after the team’s 22-29 start, and it didn’t take long for him to win over his players.

“He takes a moment and doesn’t make it so big,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said about his skipper. “He makes us smile, he makes us laugh. He makes us remember why we chose to play this game in the first place. It can get lonely and hard and pressure-packed out there, right? But if you can remember why you started playing this game in the first place, how fun it is — all of that other stuff kind of goes away.”

Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler lead a Philadelphia rotation that has surrendered just 35 runs in 11 postseason games this year. On offense, the Phillies are led by superstar Bryce Harper, who is hitting .419 and has five home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs so far in the postseason. The NLCS Most Valuable Player, shutting down Harper will be key for Houston.

The Phillies were the last team to defeat the Astros back on October 3, so it will be interesting to see if they can find more magic against a white hot Houston squad.