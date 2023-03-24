How to Watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Streaming Online for Free

The highly-anticipated second season of hit supernatural drama “Yellowjackets” is finally here. While the premiere on the regular Showtime TV channel is set for Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the first episode will be available early on the Showtime app on Friday, March 24.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “Yellowjackets” Season 2 episodes streaming live or on-demand online starting Friday:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

If you want to watch the "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app. You'll need to log-in with your Amazon credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the Amazon Video app.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

If you want to watch the "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app. You'll need to log-in with your FuboTV credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

If you want to watch the "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app. You'll need to log-in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the DirecTV Stream app.

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Preview

When we last saw the girls of the Yellowjackets soccer team, Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) attempted to fly off in the plane they found because Van (Liv Hewson) had been attacked by a wolf and needed serious medical attention. In discussing needing a hospital, Jackie (Ella Purnell) outed Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) as being pregnant and their ensuing fight revealed that Jackie read Shauna’s journal and found out the baby was because Shauna had been sleeping with Jeff (Jack DePew), Jackie’s boyfriend.

Shauna and Jackie got into a knock-down, drag-out fight about their issues — Jackie was convinced everyone is just jealous of her, while Shauna blasted her friend for acting like life is her own personal movie that the rest of them are bit players.

When Jackie stormed out into the night to sleep alone by the fire, a storm blew in and it snowed. The dropping temperatures caused her to freeze to death and Shauna lost it when she found her friend’s body in the morning.

Meanwhile, in the present day, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) has killed her lover Adam (Peter Gadiot) because she thought he was blackmailing the surviving Yellowjackets. Turns out that was her husband, Jeff (Warren Kole). But Shauna enlists the help of Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Misty (Chrisina Ricci) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) to help her get rid of the body.

Later, Taissa discovers she’s been having psychotic episodes and killed their dog, but she also wins her State Senate race, Misty poisons the woman trying to dig up dirt on the Yellowjackets, and a mysterious group of people kidnaps Natalie, just as her friend leaves her a voicemail telling her that Lottie (Simone Kessell) is the one who emptied Travis’ bank account.

When the show returns, it is darker and more mysterious than ever. The premiere episode is titled “Friends, Romans, Countrymen” and its description reads, “Two months into winter the survivors cope with falling rations, low morale and their latest disastrous attempt to freeze a teammate out of the game. Shauna explores the secondary market for Yellowjackets memorabilia, while Taissa, Misty and Natalie all seek out best friends, both old and new. For those of you keeping the stat book: Lottie Matthews comes in off the bench.”

Then on April 2 comes episode two, titled “Edible Complex.” Its description reads, “The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?”