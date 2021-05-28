15 Best Audiophile Headphones for Gaming

The Audeze Mobius is the industry standard when it comes to the best audiophile headphones for gaming. There are no better headphones or headsets out there.

It’s the Planar Magnetic drivers that make this thing so unreal. The spatial awareness is second to none. With 3D audio turned on, you will be able to pinpoint where bullets or footsteps are coming from. Seriously, even if you don’t play Fortnite, download it when you get the Audeze Mobius just to test it out. You won’t regret it.

Audeze has a background in headphones and brings what they know into the gaming space with surgical precision. As much as I love the LCD-1 headphones, as a gamer, the Audeze Mobius is the better pick. Even if you don’t plan on using the mic (which is phenomenal), the headset is worth it purely as a pair of headphones.

There are some minor complaints, but none of them are a deal-breaker for me. The AUX cable feels super cheap, and using it causes a drop in quality. This is a wireless headset first, though, and needs to be powered on to even work with the cable.

Mobius isn’t the most comfortable headset in the world, too. That said, the Audeze Penrose, which is essentially the same headset, has become my go-to for gaming and I’ve adjusted to it without any problems.

You may also get very rare ‘clicks’ from the magnetic drivers. That’s not an issue, but given the cost, I’d rather give you all the info so you know what’s what.

So, let’s talk cost. There’s no getting around the fact the Audeze Mobius is pricey. Where Audeze differs from other companies, however, is that Mobius justifies the cost. It’s high-end tech and the end result is a headset you’re going to be blown away by. Mobius sets the bar so high that I can’t imagine ever needing to buy another headset any time soon.