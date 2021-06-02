7 Best Gaming Headphones Without a Mic

If you’re looking to chill in a single-player game or improve your listening experience, you’ll want a good set of headphones. But finding the best gaming headphones without a mic may be a little daunting if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Thankfully, we’ve spent quite a few hours (read: far too many) gaming and playing with headphones. So if you want some killer options, read on to find out what’s what.

Wired VS Wireless - How to Choose

Although technically wired headphones offer a more precise listening experience, wireless listening isn't that far behind. If you're an audio purist, though, I'd recommend going wired for the best overall in terms of quality.

But if you're more interested in comfort and not being chained to a controller or mobile device, wireless is the way to go.

It is worth keeping in mind with wireless headphones your options are more limited. That's because the majority of Bluetooth headphones won't work on PlayStation or Xbox consoles thanks to how the consoles handle Bluetooth.

If you grab a wireless gaming headset capable of high-end audio, chances are it'll come with a special USB adaptor you can plug into the console, or in some cases a dedicated digital-to-analog converter (DAC).

If you're playing on PC, wireless headphones are less restrictive. But if you're a console gamer, chances are the wireless headphones you're looking at won't work unless they're specifically designed for console use.

Wired headphones or headsets, thankfully, work by plugging them directly into the headphones jack (normally located on the controller), so you don't need to worry too much on that front.

Which is better? It all comes down to personal preference. Not having a cable running from the controller to the headset is always going to be more comfortable, but given the lack of options, going wired is a way to save yourself a headache if you're not sure what you're doing.

Closed-back or Open-Back - Which Is Right for You?

Okay. If you've reached this far you may be wondering what the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones is.

Without dumping a load of tech-speak on you, the short version is open-back offers the most authentic experience while closed-backs boasts minimal sound leakage and superior active noise cancellation (ANC).

Open-back headphones work by allowing air into the earcup. The result is an experience closer to listening to a high-quality speaker, only condensed to each ear.

The downside of open-backs, however, is they don't do a great job of blocking out unwanted sounds. If you're alone in a room, they're the better choice. But if you've got kids or want to use them outdoors, they most likely won't be able to drown out other sounds.

Closed-backs on the other hand, pump audio straight into the ear. There's very little air mixing with the soundwaves, which is why you want to get a good set of closed-back headphones that can handle different layers and blend them together in a way that each element can be heard clearly.

With closed-backs, you've also got a higher chance of blocking out unwanted sounds thanks to how good the company's ANC tech is.

Personally, and this is purely how I feel, I'll always go with closed-back over open-back. The simple reason is when I work or game, I want to block out everything so I can focus on what I'm doing.

The choice all comes down to what you want the headphones for and what your surrounding ambiance is like. If yours is as noisy as mine, I'd go with closed-backs. If you don't have a ton of noise and want to be able to hear the doorbell or the like, and you want that more realistic sound, open-backs are right for you.

Best Headphones for Gaming AND Music?

Headphones, broadly speaking, aren't ideal for gaming. That's because gaming audio works differently from music. Whereas music needs to push a handful of layers at once and have each of them sound clear, gaming audio can have fewer layers or even more depending on what the player's doing.

Headphones will offer a brilliant experience, of course, but if you're after the best for gaming, a headset with a removable mic is a better alternative to an outright pair of headphones.

And if you're like me, you'll want a set of headphones that can do both gaming AND music.

For this, I'd recommend going with the HyperX Cloud MIX I reviewed above. Although the Audeze Penrose is the best headset for gaming, it falls somewhat flat with music. The Cloud MIX, however, is slightly lesser in the gaming department (but still brilliant) but is vastly superior when it comes to music thanks in part to it being hi-res certified.

