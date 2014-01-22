The Top 10 Alternatives to LogMeIn

LogMeIn’s decision today to start charging users, the twittersphere has been going crazy with users who are used to free services searching for a new software to use in place of what used to be known as the most popular free remote desktop service on the web. We’ve gone ahead and tried out these 10 web applications and software that are still free … for now.

1. NoMachine



Price: Free

NoMachine is the newest of the remote desktop softwares and has the ability to access PCs from your Mac and vice versa.

2. TeamViewer

Price: Free for private use

Probably the second mpost used software next to LogMeIn, TeamViewer has been a user favorite for PC users for years. Though for businesses the price can get a bit steep, about $749 too steep. The price goes up from there for premium users.

3. Mikogo

Price: Free for private use

Price: Free for private use

Mikogo is a cross-platform software that is free for private users, but just like TeamViewer, begins to charge high prices for businesses.

4. RemotePC



Price: Free

Remote PC allows you to access your PC and Mac from anywhere including your mobile device and can support multiple remote computers in real-time.

5. Splashtop



Price: Free for 6 months, $1.99 per month after that

Rated on the AppleStore and Google Play as #1 for both downloads and remote access viewers, Splashtop allows you to access your desktop through your mobile device and multiple computers.

6. AmmyAdmin



Price: Free

AmmyAdmin is primarily used for system administration, webinars and instant remote desktop connection .

7. CrossLoop



Price: Free

CrossLoop has advanced technical support teams that they hail as the best in the business. They offer free remote desktop service and screen sharing, but require monthly payment for their Pro service bundle.

8. imPcRemote



Price: Free

imPcRemote enables instant, secure, and trouble-free connections between remote computers free for personal AND businesses, but only for a few computers. Using it on multiple computers or trying to customize it and you will have to buy it.

9. Real VNC

Price: Free

Price: Free

Interaction is limited for free RealVNC users, but it’s good for just the basics. You can access your PC or MAc desktop from mobile devices and up to 2 computers.

10. Chrome Remote Desktop



Price: Free

A Google app that is great, simply because it involves no hard drive space. Managed through the Chrome App Store, the service is easy to use and cross-platform friendly.