Pornostagram: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pornostagram is the “dirty” version of Instagram that everyone is obsessed with. It recently changed its name to Uplust. Read on to learn more about this site.

1. Pornostagram Offers Free Sexy Pics For 18+ Viewers

The Pornostagram website calls itself “the hottest PORN & XXX social network.” People who visit the site must agree that they are of the age of majority before they can view any adult content. There is no paywall, so images on the site are free to see. Many of these erotic images have a vintage, Instagrammy look to them.

The landing page for Pornostagram reads:

“One might call it Pornstagram or Sextagram, but whatever its name is Pornostagram does bring together the best sex pictures on the Internet! Enjoy the sexiest PORN featuring the hottest naked girls and guys… and why not taking pictures yourself and apply some filters to them? “

2. Pornostagram Posts Pics That Are Too Hot For Instagram

The Instagram Terms of Use state: “You may not post violent, nude, partially nude, discriminatory, unlawful, infringing, hateful, pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content via the Service.”

Pornostagram allows users to post nude selfies or pornographic images that would not be allowed on Instagram. But that doesn’t mean that Pornostagram is a free-for-all. Pornostagram’s terms state:

“You agree that you shall not (nor others using your account) post, upload, publish, transmit or make available in any way on Pornostagram content which is illegal, unlawful, harassing, harmful, threatening, tortuous, abusive, defamatory, obscene, libelous, invasive of one’s privacy including but not limited to personal information, hateful, racial.”

3. Pornostagram Can Be Viewed Online or on Android Devices

The Daily Dot writes that Pornostagram can be viewed online or via an Android app. The Daily Dot notes:

“Quentin Lechemia has created Pornostagram, the aptly titled XXX Instagram-inspired app available for Android. Much like its PG inspiration, Pornostagram allows users to upload photos, edit them, apply one of 15 filters, and share them with their followers. Unlike Instagram, however, there are no restrictions on adult-themed content, meaning users are free to upload as many artsy black-and-white dick selfies as they wish.”

4. Pornostagram Is Growing Fast

The Daily Dot adds that Pornostragram has more than 10,000 members and an average of 53,600 monthly unique visitors. While this is small compared to the over 100 million people on Instagram, Pornostagram is being called “Europe’s most popular adult social network.”

5. Pornostagram Challenges Users to Upload Racy Pics

Pornostagram is attempting to foster a sense of community among its users, most notably through “challenges.” Recently, Pornostagram challenged users to upload a sexy pic that incorporated food, or took inspiration from vintage photography. The best photos get prizes, such as a month of access to porn site AbbyWinters.