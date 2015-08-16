6 Best Car Cell Phone Boosters: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Though using your phone while driving has been under extra scrutiny lately, many of us have jobs that require on-call availability, and driving with a Bluetooth headset is legal in most states.

In any case, this can make driving through dead zones more stressful than it needs to be. That’s where a cell phone signal booster comes in handy. These personal cell signal repeaters are not cheap, but are a worthwhile purchase for regular commuters considering that they can be a lifesaver in a breakdown.

The top mobile signal boosters are powerful enough to boost signal for a full RV, but are compact enough to fit into a regular sedan. And if you have this same problem at home, you can also browse our best cell phone signal boosters for home.

Note that since this signal occupies federally-controlled broadcast space, the FCC technically requires you to register any signal boosting devis with your wireless provider. It is also a good idea to speak with a rep from your service provider to make sure that a signal booster will benefit you on your regular routes.

However, if you plan to do cross-country traveling, it is almost guaranteed that a car cell phone booster will come in handy, especially on less robust cellular networks.

1. weBoost Drive 4G-M Cell Phone Booster Kit

A top name in cellular signal boosters, weBoost offers a variety phone boosters to suit any need. This model provides 4G, 3G, and voice/messaging boosting throughout your vehicle cab via an exterior magnetic mini-antenna.

This mini-antenna connects to a slim-profile interior antenna that is easily tucked under a seat or mounted on a dashboard with the included velcro patch.

The small external antenna holds firm in the roughest of conditions, though it can be a hassle to position since it must be kept distant from other antennas and windows.

Once it is all hooked up, the weBoost Drive works like a charm and nets you an average of two additional bars wherever there is signal to amplify.

Because the device can only amplify distant signals (not make its own), you do have to have some minimal signal present, but where it is able to do so you have the benefit of improved coverage and longer battery life on your phone, as it doesn’t idly drain its battery trying to pick up a weak signal.

This booster does come in a 4G cradle antenna version, as well as the more powerful weBoost Drive 4G-X which delivers a stronger signal boost at a slightly higher price.

Price: $357.00 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Supports up to 4 users

Improves phone battery life

Compact and durable components

Cons:

Outdoor antenna hard to position and does not stick to aluminum

High price tag

Internal wires are cumbersome

2. Wilson Electronics Sleek 4G Kit

You can expect the same—if not better—quality from Wilson Electronics as you can from weBoost, as Wilson Electronics is actually the original iteration of this company, which has since rebranded itself to weBoost to support a newer line of products.

As such, Wilson Electronics’ Sleek 4G Kit for cars has a very similar form factor to that of weBoost’s 4G booster, with a small magnetic antenna that connects to an interior antenna. The interior antenna, however, only take the form of a phone cradle in this case.

The cradle is nice for hands-free use, but does limit the device to only servicing one phone at a time. Whichever device is placed on the mount receives a 20dB signal boost without being plugged into anything, which is usually enough to add an extra couple of bars.

It charges via USB in a 5V accessory port charger, which means it can also draw USB power from other devices like external batteries.

This device also has an older 3G version, which might be more relevant if you have an older phone.

This way you don’t always have to stress your car battery. Additionally, this device offers a charge out port The mess of running coaxial cable through your car door’s weather lining is still present, and the device can sometimes run a little hot, but the fantastic functionality more than makes up for it.

As an older product, this car cell phone booster is a fantastic value from Wilson, and aside from the fact that it only boosts the signal of one phone at a time, is an all-around great buy.

Price: $174.95

Pros:

Improves phone battery life

Amplifies cellular signals by 20dB

USB charge in and charge out ports

Cons:

Supports one user only

Outdoor antenna hard to position and does not stick to aluminum

Unit can get hot at times

3. SureCall Fusion2Go Booster Kit

The Fusion2Go Booster Kit is SureCall’s most powerful mobile signal booster for cars, amplifying existant voice, text and 4G LTE data signals by 50dB.

As with any signal booster, there does have to be some signal to start with, but the Fusion2Go’s automatic gain control allows them to be boosted up to appropriate levels to reach your whole vehicle cabin.

This antenna can boost call signal strength for multiple passengers, though the one closest to the internal velcro antenna will get the best signal quality. If you are calling from the backseat, you may be out of luck.

Installing this kit doesn’t take long, though you will have to find a smart place to mount the outdoor magnetic antenna, as it does have to be magnetically mounted outside of the car.

The Fusion2Go is definitely a solid option if your setup demands multi-user support, but with a high price tag, its far from the best value around. Still, if you must have top of the line gear, this certainly qualifies.

Price: $399.94

Pros:

Amplifies cellular signals by 50dB

Improves phone battery life

Multi-user support

Cons:

Lacking USB charge out

Weak internal antenna

High price tag

4. SmoothTalker Mobile Z1

While SmoothTalker’s Mobile Z1 signal booster is an older and harder to find product, it is a fantastic option for increasing reception in your car thanks to its incredible 50dB signal amplifier.

The unit’s sleek and sophisticated aluminum casing is heavy duty. Its its 3-inch magnetic antenna is both durable and low profile. The one exception, however, is that its patch antenna features a bulky clamp for no reason, but this is easy enough to tuck away with the included mounting brackets.

These awkward issues aside, the device performs brilliantly, and features active gain and dynamic oscillation control that prevent the two antennas from interfering with one another.

SmoothTalker even offers larger antennas to swap out, including the Mobile X1 model with a 14-inch antenna for commercial needs.

Their products are also backed by a 2 year warranty (3 years on pricier models), making them great for truckers, delivery drivers, and other workers who will be using a car cell phone booster every day.

Price: $279.99

Pros:

Amplifies cellular signals by 50dB

Supports multiple users

2 year warranty

Cons:

Only available through manufacturer

Bulky and unneeded patch antenna clamp

Only support 4G LTE from Sprint

5. Phonetone 1900MHz Mobile Repeater Vehicle Kit

Phonetone’s signal booster may have the largest external antenna by far, but it also offers the best signal amplification at 45dB, which is enough to enhance an existing signal by 2 or 3 bars.

As a slightly older system, this booster is not without its flaws, one of which being no support for 4G LTE wireless. It will, however, greatly boost CDMA voice/messaging networks as well as 3G.

The internal flat antenna can be adhered to anywhere on your dashboard. You will have a harder time tucking away the amplifier itself, which is of considerable size like other models. It requires some cable management within your cab, but it should be easy enough to figure it out.

The external antenna is also adhesive-mounted, so you will have to employ some creativity to get it outside of your car while keeping it wired into the amplifier. It will likely have to go through a window unless you basically take a door panel apart.

That said, this model still supports multiple concurrent users, and gives you a great bang for your buck, so there is not much more to ask from Phonetone at this value price.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Amplifies cellular signals by 45dB

Slim-profile internal antenna

Supports multiple users

Cons:

Comes with more cable length than it needs to

Does not support 4G LTE

Limited mounting support

6. SolidRF MobileForce Cell Phone Booster

The MobileForce Cell Phone Booster is SolidRF’s mobile solution to spotty signals on the backcountry roads.

This compact device installs into your car cabin easily and hooks into your car’s accessory power slot to power up its amplifier unit and boost incoming network signals.

SolidRF claims that their device can boost signals by up to 70dB, near the maximum level allowed by the FCC. Most users see a realistic boost of about 20 to 30dB, which is still enough to make a huge difference.

The automatic gain control ensures that the unit is working optimally at all times, even though the internal antenna might not always reach the very back of your car cabin.

Even if you get just a small boost though, your phone will benefit greatly, as the battery saved from not constantly searching for a signal can give you up to two additional hours of talk-time.

Just get the external magnetic antenna set up, mount the interior antenna on the dashboard, and you will be all set to take your calls to new places.

Price: $289.99

Pros:

Works with all 4G/3G/2G networks

Improves phone battery life

Amplifies cellular signals by 70dB

Cons:

Lacking USB charge out

Weak internal antenna

