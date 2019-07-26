11 Best Magnetic Phone Mounts for Your Car

If you are looking for a straightforward magnetic dashboard mount that doesn’t have any confusing clips or buttons, it doesn’t get simpler than the Torras Magnetic Mount.

It is comprised of a simple ball-and-socket swivel, a magnetic surface, and a plastic base with a built-in 3M adhesive strip. Simply wipe down the surface you wish to adhere to, let it dry, then firmly press it into the target sport for 15 seconds. Give it a day to set before you attach your phone and then you’re good to go.

This kit comes with two adhesive metal plates and its four heavy-duty magnets are strong enough to hold most phone models without issue. You may not have the ability to move this mount once you install it but it is well worth the convenience of an easy setup.