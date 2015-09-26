Top 5 Best Vitamix Blenders 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

The market is saturated with blenders, but few stand out for their power and performance more than these Vitamix models. Depending on your budget and preferences, you may choose a slightly less expensive blender that easily handles basic tasks such as making smoothies and soups. If you plan on using the Vitamix to help prepare and make meals, however, it’s often worth spending a bit more on a machine that has more power and features. From pureeing food to making smoothies and pulverizing even the smallest seeds, these models are well worth the higher cost. Here’s a look at the hottest Vitamix blenders on the market right now.

1. Vitamix 7500 Blender with Low Profile Jar

The Vitamix 7500 powers through just about anything with its 2.2 hp motor. This blender stands out for its low-profile 64 ounce container, which holds enough servings for families and entertaining and sits low enough to comfortably fit under most cabinets. A handy pulse feature ensures just-right salsas and soups. There are 10 variable speeds to choose from, keeping you in full control over the outcome each time. If you detest noisy blenders, you’ll appreciate this one’s quieter operation. In fact, it’s even quieter than many older Vitamix models.

Price: $528.95

Pros:

2.2 hp motor

Low-profile 64-ounce container

10 variable speeds

Cons:

Pricey

Plastic container

Can be difficult to clean under blades

2. Vitamix 5200 Series Blender

The 5200 is equipped with an efficient two peak horsepower motor, ensuring that it can power through ice and larger chunks of fruit and vegetables. A 64-ounce container also makes it easy to blend medium to larger batches. One unique feature is that the 5200 can pulverize even the smallest of seeds to create a smooth, even texture, making it an appealing option for creating smoothies and similar beverages. Variable speed control lets you stay on top of your meal’s texture. Simply rotate the dial when needed during the blending process to achieve your desired texture.

Price: $449.00 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Two peak motor

64-ounce container

Variable speed control

Cons:

A bit cumbersome

Plain styling

Doesn’t come with dry grinding blade

3. Vitamix 5300 Series

A quieter motor and handy 64-ounce container that fits under most kitchen cabinets are some of the 5300’s highlights. Whether you want to whip up a meal or make your favorite beverage, the powerful 2.1 hp motor ensures that the task will go smoothly and quickly. It’s easy to process thicker mixtures with the help of a tamper, which even has a special collar to keep it from hitting the blender blades. If you can’t stand the thought of a long and messy cleanup, you’ll appreciate how simple it is to clean this blender. Just add a drop of dish soap and warm water then run the blender on high for 30 seconds.

Price: $491.93 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Powerful 2.1 hp motor

Includes tamper

Simple cleanup

Cons:

No auto-acceleration feature for making smoothies

Black teflon coating can come off in small pieces

Limited color options

4. Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Tired of dealing with sub-par blenders? This professional series model could be just what you need. The 750 includes four pre-programmed settings so that you can select anything from smoothies to hot soups and frozen desserts, depending on what you make the most. A fifth program handles the self-cleaning. Don’t let the powerful 2.2 hp motor fool you into thinking that this is a loud blender, as innovative sound technology makes it one of the quieter motors in the Vitamix lineup. Other highlights include a low-profile 64-ounce container and a simple cleanup process.

Price: $569.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with Getting Started guide

Includes four pre-programmed settings

Simple cleanup

Cons:

Pricey

Teflon flakes can get into food

A handful of models are affected by a recall for defective blades

5. Vitamix 1782 TurboBlend

If you’re searching for a slightly less expensive Vitamix blender with the same performance and essential features as its pricier counterparts, this commercial-blade model is worth a close look. Aside from a two peak horsepower motor that easily pulverizes and blends almost anything, this machine comes with a 64-ounce container and simple self-cleaning. Processing heavier mixtures such as frozen desserts and peanut butter is more efficient thanks to an included tamper. The machine is built to chop, blend, cream, heat, grind, and more. A radial cooling fan keeps the unit from overheating.

Price: $378.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Two peak motor

Comes with a tamper

Equipped with radial cooling fan

Cons:

A bit loud

Can get jammed with larger items

Some consumers complain of an initial burning smell

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.