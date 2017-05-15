Best Omelette Pan 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Omelette pans come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Depending on your specific needs, you may choose a traditional omelette pan or a French omelette pan, which typically has a shallow, curved design so that you can easily turn and flip the omelette as it cooks. Another option is a Japanese omelette pan. This type of pan is best for Japanese omelettes and features a square shape and sturdy iron construction.

Pans with a thicker, flatter bottom are more suited for the medium-high temperatures that are frequently used for cooking eggs. If you prefer not to spend much time cleaning up after you’re done cooking, consider a pan with a nonstick surface. Keep in mind that pans with sloped sides make it easier to move and flip the omelet, while flared edges allow the omelet to effortlessly slide out of the pan.

Many omelette pans come in 8-inch and 10-inch variations. While an 8-inch omelette pan is ideal for making single servings and smaller portions, 10-inch pans offer a convenient amount of space for making an omelet. You may also find some larger 12-inch pans for sale.

The best omelette pan may not necessarily be the cheapest, or even the most expensive. The size, construction and features, such as whether it has a non-stick surface or is safe for use with metal utensils, can help narrow down your options.

1. Iwachu Iron Omelette Pan

This Iwachu Omelette Pan features a durable cast iron construction, which is ideal for even heat distribution. The pan also has gentle curves and a unique design that facilitates folding and transferring omelets to a plate. As an added bonus, the handle is uniquely designed to avoid getting too hot during the cooking process. This omelette pan has an 8.5-inch diameter and is made in Japan.

Price: $109.95

Pros:

Sturdy cast iron construction

Unique pan and handle design for making omelets

Even heat distribution

Cons:

A few mention the small cooking surface

Some find the distinctive shape a bit awkward at first

Pricey

2. Nordic Ware Italian Frittata and Omelette Pan

This folding omelette pan features a compact, hingeless design to help eliminate messes while you’re cooking your favorite omelet or frittata. Its high customer satisfaction ratings and low return rates also make the pan one of Amazon’s top choices. The nonstick coating helps food slide off and makes cleanup a breeze. You can use this pan to make omelets or frittatas in the oven or on the stovetop. If you prefer to add ingredients, you can saute your favorite veggies on one side of the pan and eggs on the other. This pan features two handles and an aluminum construction for even heat distribution.

Price: $30.98

Pros:

Ideal for making frittatas and omelettes

Nonstick coating helps food slide off

Comes with two handles

Cons:

A few note the coating can scratch fairly easily

Some mention an initial learning curve

Handles can get hot

3. All-Clad Egg Perfect Pan

The 9-inch All-Clad Egg Perfect Pan features a durable stainless steel construction with aluminum conductivity for even heat distribution. The surface is wide enough to accommodate anywhere from one to three egg portions. Highlights include sloped walls for easy flipping and a flared rim that allows eggs to slide right onto your plate without breaking.

This omelette pan also comes with contoured stainless steel handles and three layers of nonstick coating, making it a practical choice if you’re shopping for the best omelette pan for eggs and general food release. It’s also induction compatible and is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Between its high customer ratings and immediate shipping availability, this pan is another one of Amazon’s top picks.

Price: $99.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Sloped walls for easy flipping

Flared rim lets eggs slide onto plates without breaking

Low-profile design

Cons:

Nonstick coating may wear off over time

Slightly small for cooking larger portions

Pricey

4. Circulon Infinite Skillet Omelet Pan (Twin Pack)

This set includes one 10-inch and one 12-inch pan. The 10-inch pan is an ideal size for making omelets, while the 12-inch pan offers plenty of room to saute your favorite veggies and other items. Each pan features a durable stainless steel base, which is suitable for induction, glass, and other stovetops. Additionally, the pans are constructed with hard-anodized aluminum for fast and even heat distribution. A nonstick food release system keeps food from sticking throughout the cooking process. These pans are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are safe for the dishwasher.

Price: $77.99

Pros:

Oven safe up to 500 degrees

Durable hard-anodized aluminum construction

Includes 10-inch and 12-inch pans

Cons:

Some find the handles a bit uncomfortable

A bit heavy

Set doesn’t include lids

5. TeChef – Tamagoyaki Japanese Omelette Pan

This omelette pan is ideal for making Japanese rolled omelets. It’s also a top Amazon pick for its high customer satisfaction ratings, fast shipping and overall value. Highlights include a distinctive shape that lets you easily flip the omelet along with a nonstick surface for easy food release. Additionally, the nonstick coating is made without PFOA, cadmium, or lead. A flat stainless steel bottom and durable aluminum construction promotes even heat distribution. This pan is available in medium (7.5-inch) and large (8.5-inch) sizes.

Price: $19.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Distinctive shape makes it easy to flip omelets

Durable aluminum construction

Available in two sizes

Cons:

Only available in one color

Nonstick coating may wear off over time

Some wish it was available in a larger size

6. GreenPan Mini Ceramic Non-Stick Square Egg Pan

This nonstick omelette pan features a ceramic nonstick cooking surface for easy food release. Additionally, it’s manufactured without PFOA, lead, and cadmium. This pan is an ideal size for making smaller portions. It also stands out for features such as comfortable stay-cool handles and a coating that won’t blister, even if it’s accidentally overheated. The coating is also scratch-resistant.

Price: $12.00

Pros:

Ceramic nonstick cooking surface

Made without PFOA, lead, and cadmium

Scratch-resistant coating

Cons:

Several mention the rivets tend to collect food

Nonstick coating may eventually wear off

Not induction compatible

7. Hommate 9-Inch Omelette Pan

This omelette pan features a generous 9-inch cooking surface along with a water-based ceramic coating that makes it easy to clean up after cooking messy foods such as omelets and eggs. However, you can also place it in the dishwasher for added convenience. The material is PTFE and PFOA free and is scratch resistant. Features include sloped edges so that you can easily flip the omelet along with a reinforced flat bottom for even heat distribution.

Price: $19.74

Pros:

Made without PTFE and PFOA

Water-based ceramic coating makes it easier to clean up

Sloped edges to easily flip omelet

Cons:

A few note the nonstick surface tends to wear off over time

Handle can get hot

Some find it doesn’t hold up well when using high heat

8. Deslon Omelet Pan

The Deslon Omelet Pan comes with three layers, including aluminum alloy and quartz marifan stone. It’s suitable for induction cooktops and gas stoves. You can also safely use the pan up to 662 degrees Fahrenheit. The ergonomic handle keeps hands comfortable when cooking and transporting the food. Its high customer ratings and fast shipping help make this product Amazon’s Choice for nonstick omelete pans.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Induction compatible

Can withstand temperatures over 600 degrees Fahrenheit

Ergonomic handle

Cons:

Best if washed by hand

Surface isn’t safe for metal utensils

Needs to be pre-seasoned before use

9. Kotobuki Tamagoyaki Japanese Omelette Pan

The Kotobuki Tamagoyaki Japanese Omelette Pan is on the smaller side, making it a practical choice for whipping up individual portions. The pan features a durable iron construction with nonstick coating for easier cooking and food release. Its narrower rectangular size makes the pan ideal for rolled omelets. There’s also a plastic handle.

Price: $19.50

Pros:

Durable iron construction

Plastic handle

Ideal for rolled omelettes

Cons:

Nonstick properties could be better

Some wish the handle wasn’t plastic

A few mention the cooking surface is quite small

10. Calphalon Classic Nonstick Jumbo Fryer Omelet Pan

If you’re looking for a larger omelette pan, consider this 12-inch Calphalon pan. Highlights include a sturdy hard-anodized aluminum construction along with a nonstick surface for easy food release and clean-up. The pan also has a long stay-cool handle and a helper handle so that you can easily maneuver it when cooking. The high sides are ideal for flipping omelets as well as stir frying and sauteing ingredients. This pan comes with a lid and is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $38.49 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with a lid

Multi-purpose pan

Generous 12-inch surface

Cons:

Hand washing recommended

A few mention the surface can scratch easily

Not induction compatible

