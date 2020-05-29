9 Best Indoor Pizza Ovens: Compare & Save

This budget-friendly portable pizza oven constantly rotates its tray to ensure each pie is cooked evenly and thoroughly. You can use the oven with your favorite pizzas, including homemade, frozen, and take-and-bake, as well as for preparing nuggets, cookies, rolls and more.

Despite its compact size, the oven has 1,235-watts of cooking power. Not only does this cut the cooking time in half compared with a conventional oven, it also means you don’t have to wait for the oven to preheat.

The tray starts rotating as soon as you plug the oven in, while the separate top and bottom heating elements get to work efficiently cooking and heating your pizza. You can also make adjustments as necessary by using the elements separately if you need to.

This compact pizza oven is best for pies ranging from seven to 12 inches. For your safety, it automatically shuts off if it overheats. When it’s time to clean up, simply remove the nonstick baking tray for cleaning and storage.