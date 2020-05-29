9 Best Indoor Pizza Ovens: Compare & Save

Baking a pizza indoors doesn’t have to be complicated. When the weather prevents you from using your outdoor pizza oven, or you simply want the best indoor pizza oven to bake your favorite fresh and frozen pizza, check out our list below.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $46.34 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $535.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $36.23 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Pizza OvenPrice: $46.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has 1,235-watts of cooking power
- No need to preheat
- Individually controlled top and bottom heating elements
- Nonstick coating can wear off over time
- Doesn't reach the higher temperatures of conventional ovens
- Table can wobble if weight isn't distributed evenly
This budget-friendly portable pizza oven constantly rotates its tray to ensure each pie is cooked evenly and thoroughly. You can use the oven with your favorite pizzas, including homemade, frozen, and take-and-bake, as well as for preparing nuggets, cookies, rolls and more.
Despite its compact size, the oven has 1,235-watts of cooking power. Not only does this cut the cooking time in half compared with a conventional oven, it also means you don’t have to wait for the oven to preheat.
The tray starts rotating as soon as you plug the oven in, while the separate top and bottom heating elements get to work efficiently cooking and heating your pizza. You can also make adjustments as necessary by using the elements separately if you need to.
This compact pizza oven is best for pies ranging from seven to 12 inches. For your safety, it automatically shuts off if it overheats. When it’s time to clean up, simply remove the nonstick baking tray for cleaning and storage.
-
2. Wisco 421 Pizza OvenPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable thermostat from 150 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Calrod heating elements for added durability
- Has a 30-minute digital display timer
- Temperature is only adjustable in 25-degree increments
- Should be preheated for at least five minutes for best results
- Only has one heating element
Unlike most traditional indoor pizza ovens, all you need to do with this appliance is push a button to automatically set it at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. To change the settings, simply use the rotary dial to choose what works best for you.
An LED display clearly shows the temperature you select. The thermostat is also adjustable, from 150 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, in 25-degree increments. Other perks include a 30-minute digital display timer and calrod heating elements for added durability.
When it’s time to clean up, simply remove the crumb tray. You can also flip the handle up for storage.
This indoor pizza oven accommodates pizzas up to 12 inches in diameter and has 1500 watts of cooking power.
-
3. Oster Convection Oven with Dedicated Pizza DrawerPrice: $84.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven has turbo convection technology for even heating
- Removable crumb tray and rack for cleaning
- Adjustable temperature settings
- Can't use the pizza drawer and main oven simultaneously
- Won't fit larger pizzas
- Exterior gets very hot
You can do more than just cook pizza with this versatile countertop convection oven. Once the pizza is ready, slide it into the dedicated pizza drawer to cook. There’s enough space to fit up to a 12-inch pie.
The drawer works for frozen and fresh pizza and can also be used to make quesadillas, bruschetta and more. Retractable handles make it easy to add and remove the pizza from the drawer without compromising storage space.
The oven itself relies on turbo convection technology to circulate hot air for faster and more consistent cooking. Adjustable temperature settings allow you to cook a variety of foods. There’s also an adjustable broil control function.
Both the crumb tray and oven rack are removable for easier cleaning. A 60-minute timer lets you know when your food is ready.
-
4. Waring Commercial Medium-Duty Pizza OvenPrice: $535.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Temperature settings from 280 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit
- Heating elements above and below the deck ensure even and thorough cooking
- Comes with a tempered glass door and cooking light
- Some competitors have higher temperature settings
- Only makes one pizza at a time
- Requires a fair amount of counter space
This medium-duty pizza oven is robust enough for commercial use, yet is also works well inside your home. You can crank out one delicious pie after the next with this pizza oven, which has a wide range of temperature settings from 280 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Heating elements above and below the deck ensure even and thorough cooking.
While there’s only room for one pie at a time, the ceramic pizza deck fits pies up to 14 inches. A tempered glass door lets you check on your pizza without disturbing the cooking process. You can also use the indicator light to see what’s happening.
An on/off switch with an indicator light lets you know when the oven is on and cooking. Other highlights include a 15-minute timer and a removable pizza deck. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s been specifically designed to clean up the deck without damaging the ceramic.
-
5. Happygrill Pizza OvenPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits pies up to 12 inches in diameter
- Fully bakes a frozen pizza in less than 15 minutes
- Removable crumb tray makes cleaning up easier
- Limited baking time options
- Exterior gets very hot
- Not for larger pizzas
When time is of the essence, this electric pizza oven fully bakes a frozen pizza in less than 15 minutes. The best part is that you can simply remove the pizza from its packaging and start cooking, as pre-heating isn’t required.
This indoor pizza oven holds pies up to 12 inches in diameter. An automatic shut-off timer lets you select baking times between eight and 12 minutes. The timer will automatically shut off after your selected time.
Both the rack and tray have heat-proof handles for your safety. As an added bonus, the handles are also foldable. A removable crumb tray captures messes to make cleaning up easier. This indoor pizza oven features 1450-watts of cooking power.
-
6. Courant Pizza MakerPrice: $69.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits up to a 12-inch pie
- Temperature control dial
- Lid opens up completely to use as a grill
- Limited temperature settings
- Trays aren't removable for cleaning
- Short power cord
You can still make delicious pizza on a budget, as this affordable countertop pizza oven proves. You can fit up to a 12-inch pie inside this pizza maker. It’s also spacious enough to cook quesadillas, croissants, frittatas and even cookies. The lid also opens up completely to use as a grill.
A temperature control dial lets you choose between 355 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit to get that perfectly-baked pie. Despite its small size, this indoor pizza oven has 1400 watts of cooking power. It’s also equipped with indicator lights when the machine is on and ready to cook.
There’s also a 30-minute timer and an auto-shutoff feature. An alert lets you know when your meal is ready. A cool-touch handle keeps your hands safe when the unit is warm.
-
7. Betty Crocker Pizza MakerPrice: $36.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Self-regulated thermostat bakes a crispy crust
- Nonstick cooking surface
- Dual-heat lid and base for fast and even cooking
- Lacks adjustable temperature settings
- Plate isn't dishwasher safe
- Has an initial chemical smell
Bake your favorite homemade pizza or flatbread with the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker. This affordable countertop pizza maker bakes up to a 12-inch pizza with that delicious restaurant-style crispy crust.
Aside from pizza, you can use this versatile appliance for making nachos, quiche, croissants, large cookies and more. Whatever you decide to cook, your food won’t stick to the nonstick surface.
A full 1400 watts of cooking power also ensures your food will be ready as quickly as possible. The pizza oven also has a dual-heat lid and base with a floating hinge to cook food quickly and evenly. Indicator lights let you know when the pizza oven is on and ready to go.
While you won’t find an adjustable temperature control function, a self-regulated thermostat delivers that delicious crispy crust every time. Storage is a breeze thanks to the built-in cord wrap.
-
8. Continental Electric Pizza OvenPrice: $79.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooks pizza in 10 minutes or less
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Cool-touch handle protects hands
- Exterior gets very hot
- Thin stainless steel construction
- Lacks temperature control
When time is of the essence, you can cook up to a 12-inch pizza in 10 minutes or less with this countertop pizza oven. However, you’ll want to set aside a few extra minutes for preheating. You can easily keep track of time with the 30-minute timer.
Aside from pizza, the appliance works well for quesadillas, cookies and other types of food. It also has a 1450-watt output for the best results. The interior heats up between 430 and 460 degrees, which is plenty to cook most types of pizza.
This countertop pizza oven also has heating elements on the top and bottom for fast and even baking. Even when the stainless steel body gets hot, the cool-touch handle protects your hands.
-
9. MasterChef Pizza MakerPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plate rotates for even baking
- Fits up to a 12-inch pizza
- Works for frozen and fresh pizza
- Can't set actual temperatures
- Viewing window is a bit small
- Only has three heat settings
This versatile countertop pizza maker fits up to a 12-inch pie, yet works equally well for baking quesadillas, large cookies and even cinnamon buns. The plate rotates as it cooks to promote even baking and creates the same crispy crust that you expect from a pizza stone.
A viewing window lets you keep a close watch on your food as it cooks, so you don’t have to interrupt the cooking process. Adjustable temperature control settings let you choose between low, medium and high temperatures.
This countertop pizza maker also comes with a 30-minute timer. Indicator lights let you know when the pizza oven is on and ready to cook. When you’re done, simply remove the non-stick baking plate for cleaning.
What Is the Best Pizza Oven for Home Use?
Just as every pizza you make comes out slightly different, no two indoor pizza ovens are the same. You might lean towards a pizza oven that conveniently cooks a pie in just minutes. If you're used to cooking a pizza outside in an outdoor pizza oven, you may be looking for a home pizza oven with a higher temperature range to mimic the food you cook outside.
Some pizza ovens on our list excel at heating up frozen or to-go pizzas, making them an essential investment if you're looking for a quick snack or meal solution. But if your goal is to crank out restaurant-style pies, you'll probably want to spend a bit more on a pizza oven with better insulation and a higher temperature range. In general, the hotter the oven, the better your pizza will taste. According to Allrecipes, the ideal temperature for cooking pizza in an oven is between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
What Can You Make in an Indoor Pizza Oven?
Like most people, you're probably purchasing a home pizza oven to bake one delicious pizza after the next. Most pizza ovens are designed to cook pizzas to perfection, whether they're frozen or freshly made.
According to Inside Science, the best pizza oven simultaneously cooks pizza from above and below. The temperatures must be properly balanced to ensure that the entire pie is done at the same time. One of the biggest advantages of making your own pizza is that you can make it all according to personal preference, from the dough to your favorite toppings and cheese.
An indoor pizza oven isn't just limited to pizza. In fact, most home pizza ovens work just as well for whipping up a batch of quesadillas, nachos and even poppers. You can also bake a large cookie to please a crowd. Different foods will likely require various cooking temperatures and times, so just keep an eye on whatever you're making.
How Do You Use an Indoor Pizza Oven?
An indoor pizza oven is generally much smaller and more straightforward than an outdoor pizza oven. Instead of using propane, wood chips or another fuel source to get it going, you simply need to find an outlet to plug in your indoor pizza oven. The best indoor pizza ovens will often heat up right away, so you don't have to worry about pre-heating the appliance before use.
See Also:
- 11 Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens: Compare & Save
- 11 Best Hamburger Presses for Grilling
- 9 Best Wireless Meat Thermometers for Grilling
https://heavy.com/tech/2019/03/wireless-meat-thermometer/
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.