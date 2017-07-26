Top 10 Best Laptops for Grad Students 2018

As you move on to the next phase of your life as a graduate student, you’ll want the right tools to succeed. A laptop is a crucial investment for any grad student. While you don’t have to spend a fortune to buy the best laptop, there are certain considerations to keep in mind as you begin shopping.

We’ve compiled a list of the best laptops for grad students based on a number of features. For starters, you’ll probably want a lighter weight computer that can be easily carried around without straining your shoulders or back. Battery life is also important. If speed and efficiency is a top concern, consider a laptop with a Solid State Drive (SSD) and a faster processor.

If you’re debating between a PC or Mac, consider whether compatibility might be an issue. The last thing you want after working hard on a research paper or project is to have trouble submitting it to your professors or classmates because you’re using a different operating system. For this reason, many schools suggest sticking with a Windows PC.

1. ASUS VivoBook S

This laptop has a 14 inch screen, which is large enough to clearly see your notes without added bulk or weight. It also has the latest 8th Generation i5-8520U processor, which is a good compromise if you want plenty of power and performance for everyday tasks without paying extra for the top-tier Intel i7 processor. Other features include a 1TB hybrid HDD and 8GB RAM. Connections include USB 3.1 Type-C as well as USB 2.0 and 3.0. There’s also a headphone port and HDMI.

Is the ASUS VivoBook S right for me? With its 14-inch screen, latest 8th Generation Intel i5 processor and compact size, the VivoBook is a solid value for students. A common complaint is that the speakers could be better.

Price: $649.00

Pros:

Latest Intel Core i5 processor

Slim 14-inch screen

Many types of connections

Cons:

Speakers could be better

Flimsy charger

Some find the battery life subpar

2. Apple MacBook Pro

The Apple MacBook lineup has been around for years, and remains a top pick among those looking for a lightweight, portable laptop with a high-end display. This laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost to 3.6 GHz. It also comes with a 128GB SSD and 8GB memory. At just 13.3 inches, the screen size is ideal for long days spent taking notes. Additionally, built-in Retina display makes images as detailed and crisp as possible due to a high pixel density. You can expect up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Features such as a Touch Bar and Touch ID add an element of convenience.

Is the Apple MacBook Pro right for me? It’s not the cheapest, but the MacBook Pro is worth a close look if you need a solid all-around laptop, particularly for demanding tasks such as video editing.

Price: $1,234.00 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Slender and easily portable

High resolution Retina display

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Cons:

Some wish it was lighter

Not the fastest processor in this price range

Pricey

3. HP Envy 17t Touch

If you’re looking for performance over portability, the HP Envy 17t is a solid choice. The laptop comes with a 17.3-inch touchscreen. It’s also outfitted with the latest 8th Generation Intel i7-8550U quad-core processor, which makes it a workhorse for daily tasks and more demanding ones, such as video editing and gaming. An 802.11ac (2×2) Wifi and Bluetooth 4.2 combo ensures fast browsing and other tasks. You can expect the battery to last a little over seven hours, which is impressive for a laptop of this size. Ports include USB 3.1 (Type-C), USB 3.1, HDMI and headphone/microphone.

Is the HP Envy 17t right for me? If you don’t mind sacrificing weight and battery life for a powerful processor, this laptop could be a worthwhile investment.

Price: $1,293.85

Pros:

Powerful 8th Generation Intel i7-8550U processor

WiFi and Bluetooth combo

Multiple ports

Cons:

Heavy

Not very portable

Subpar battery life

4. Acer Aspire E 15

If having a reasonably priced, well-rounded laptop that gets the job done without frills, consider the Acer Aspire E 15. With a price tag of just under $600, this Acer model is a practical choice if you’re looking for an 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with a spacious 15.6-inch screen, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. In fact, some have even found this laptop to be a budget-friendly choice for gaming. This laptop comes with the latest Windows 10 and gets up to 15 hours of battery life per charge.Other features include a backlit keyboard, fully HD resolution, and several ports, including USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0.

Is the Acer Aspire E 15 right for me? If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, respectable battery life, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD, and don’t mind sacrificing style or frills, the Acer Aspire E 15 could be just what you need.

Price: $599.99

Pros:

Backlit keyboard and display

Battery lasts up to 12 hours per charge

Comes with USB 3.0 and 3.1 Type-C ports

Cons:

Doesn’t have a touchscreen

A bit heavy for its size

No-frills styling

5. ASUS ZenBook

If you’re looking for a laptop with an 8th Generation Intel i5-8250U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD in a compact package, the Asus ZenBook is a solid choice. This laptop has a compact 13.3-inch screen. It also weighs less than three pounds and is housed in a durable aluminum body. The result is a compact, lightweight laptop built for portability. A built-in fingerprint reader lets you log in with a single touch. There are also built-in USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 Type-C chargers. Battery life is approximately 12 hours per charge.

Is the ASUS ZenBook right for me? The hallmark feature of this laptop is its compact size and durable construction, which makes it a great choice for students frequently on the go.

Price: $749.00

Pros:

Ideal for portability

Sturdy aluminum body

Weighs just 2.6 pounds

Cons:

Speakers could be better

A few find the keyboard awkward for typing

Some complain of fan noise

6. LG gram

The LG gram is a laptop geared towards professionals, which makes it a particularly enticing choice for grad students looking for a laptop that can easily transition into the professional world. A powerful 8th Generation i7-8550U processor offers plenty of power for completing even the most demanding tasks. Another plus it the extended battery life, especially for such a powerful processor. You can expect the battery to last up to 18 hours per charge, which is longer than just about any other laptop on this list. Other features include a backlit keyboard, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The gram weighs less than 2.5 pounds and has several ports, including HDMI and USB 3.0.

Is the LG gram right for me? If you’re looking for a professional-level laptop with extended battery life and don’t mind paying a bit more, it’s hard to overlook the LG gram.

Price: $1,397.99

Pros:

Ideal for professinals

Portable design

Battery lasts up to 18 hours

Cons:

A bit pricey

Some wish it had more ports

Not much storage for the price

7. Acer Chromebook R 11

The Acer Chromebook R 11 is a budget-friendly device that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. For example, it has 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth, along with a webcam and an 11.6-inch backlit HD touchscreen. An Intel Celeron N3060 processor is plenty for lighter tasks, such as browsing the web and checking email. The Chromebook also comes with several ports, including USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, and runs the Google Chrome OS. A 360 flip design means you can just as easily use the Chromebook for taking notes as you can for watching your favorite movies.

Is the Acer Chromebook R 11 right for me? This Chromebook is a practical choice if you’re looking for a budget-friendly and versatile device that won’t break the bank. Some say it’s a bit heavy for its size.

Price: $273.00

Pros:

Decent processor for the price

Backlit HD display

360 degree hinge

Cons:

A bit heavy for its size

No USB 3.1

Can be a bit slow with more demanding tasks

8. Lenovo Yoga 920

The Lenovo Yoga 920 is a slender and powerful laptop that doesn’t cut corners when it comes to performance. As a grad student who probably spends several hours a day staring at a screen, you’ll appreciate the high-definition 4K display on this laptop. Another handy feature is the optional Bluetooth-enabled pen. Whether it’s on a desk or a table at the local coffee shop, the metal unibody design helps set this Yoga apart from the crowd. An 8th Generation Intel i7-8550U processor provides plenty of power for gaming, watching movies, and advanced photo and video editing. There’s also a 256GB SSD and 8GB memory. The laptop weighs just over 3 pounds and features a 360 hinge along with Lenovo AC Wireless (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.1 WiFi. You can expect a battery life of over 15 hours on basic settings.

Is the Lenovo Yoga 920 right for me? If its higher price tag isn’t a concern, extras such as an optional Bluetooth-enabled pen, Bluetooth 4.1 WiFi and a stunning 4K display makes this laptop a practical choice for grad students and professionals.

Price: $1,149.99

Pros:

High-definition 4K display

Bluetooth 4.1

Two Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports

Cons:

Slender lid can be tough to open

No optical drive

A bit heavy for its size

9. Dell Inspiron 13

With specs such as a 1TB hard drive and an 8th Generation Intel i5-8250U quad-core processor, and a price of just over $600, it’s hard not to consider the Dell Inspiron 13 one of top picks for a well-rounded, reasonably priced laptop. Other variations are available, including models with a higher-level 8th Generation i7 processor. The 13.3-inch touch display helps keep the laptop portable while offering wide viewing angles. Use the laptop in its traditional mode when taking notes, then flip it to tent or stand modes for other tasks such as web browsing in your apartment or watching movies with friends.

Is the Dell Inspiron 13 right for me? If you’re looking for a reasonably priced laptop with some of the latest specs, it’s worth taking a close look at this laptop. It’s not the lightest for its size, but the Inspiron 13 is still highly portable.

Price: $619.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

1TB hard drive

Can be used in several modes

Compact size

Cons:

Not the lightest for its size

A bit heavy

Some complain of excessive fan noise

10. Samsung Chromebook Pro

The Samsung Chromebook Pro comes with a 12.3-inch LED display and a built-in pen for taking notes, sketching and other tasks. An Intel Core m3 processor provides plenty of power for lighter daily tasks, from web browsing to check emails. However, you can also run video editing programs, 3D games and other more advanced software. Despite its compact size, the Pro has a full-size keyboard and trackpad. It can be used in a traditional mode or as a tablet on the go. Other features include 360 degree screen rotation, 4GB memory and 32GB storage.

Is the Samsung Chromebook Pro right for me? Its price isn’t that far off from laptops with more power and performance, but it’s powerful enough to run more advanced software, and includes a full-size keyboard and trackpad. The built-in pen is a handy tool for students.

Price: $509.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

LED display

Built-in pen

Full-size keyboard and track pad

Cons:

Keyboard isn’t backlit

A bit heavy for its size

Relatively pricey for a Chromebook

