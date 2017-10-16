Top 10 Best Cases for the Apple Watch 2018

Smartwatches are on their way to becoming the next big thing.

This is made evident by the growing hype for each new Apple Watch release. The latest Series 3 was met with great enthusiasm by the techie public, and the next release may be even more promising.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) anticipates that 20% more wearable electronics will be shipped this year over last.

And for good reason too. The Apple Watch Series 3 offers embedded cellular service, more robust fitness sensors, and a longer battery life. Basically everything we asked for when the first Apple Watch came out.

Smartwatches finally have standalone performance. But this also means that they will be subject to the wear and tear of daily use as well.

After all, they aren’t any less likely to be scratched or scuffed just because they’re strapped to our wrists.

With that said, a protective case is essential to keeping your iwatch looking good and running smoothly.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best protective cases for the Apple Watch Series 3 in both the 38mm and 42mm size.

And every previous generation of this device is the same size, so these cases also work if you have a Series 2 or Series 1 smartwatch as well.

1. Caseology Vault Series Apple Watch Case

If you have used a Vault Series case from Caseology for your smartphone, then you know that this case is basically the perfect balance between lightweight and rugged.

Its shock absorbing TPU edges stick out a bit over the bezel to fully protect each corner, but this only slightly increases the bulk of your watch face.

Plus, it leaves your digital crown, speaker, microphone, and heart rate monitor still easily accessible thanks to precise cutouts.

Price: $11.99

Price: $12.99

2. Spigen Rugged Armor Apple Watch Case

The Spigen Rugged Armor Case is another popular pick for protecting smartphones, which is now available for your Apple Watch.

Its tough looking design is similar to that of the Caseology Vault Case, except this Spigen case has a metallic looking button cover for a little extra flair.

Its raised edges help protect your screen, and give it some of that iconic G-Shock style.

Price: $12.99

3. Benuo Defender Series Clear Apple Watch Case

If you want to maintain the naked beauty of your Apple Watch without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and scuffs, this clear defender case from Benuo is a perfect choice.

Benuo’s clear case wraps around the watch to cover both its screen and its corners with a thin protective layer.

It protects from scratches without interfering with the touch screen or cellular antenna. And it shows off the beautiful stainless steel body that other cases would hide.

The only downside to this case’s closed design is that it can easily trap humidity, so don’t take this one to the gym.

Price: $8.99

4. X-Doria Defense Edge Apple Watch Case

X-Doria’s Defense Edge Apple Watch case is a stylish protective option that sets itself apart with a machined aluminum exterior.

All parts that come in contact with your watch are coated with a shock absorbing rubber lining, while the exterior accents helps maintain the Apple Watch’s signature look.

This case snaps on with ease and protects your watch from all sides. Its screen bezel is not particularly large, so definitely consider a screen protector for this one.

Price: $11.95

5. Simpeak Grey Rugged Protective Case with Black Strap Bands

This sporty protective case from Simpeak is an awesome deal to protect your 42mm Apple Watch.

It comes with a slip-on protective cover, a matching watch band, and an adhesive screen protector give your watch the full treatment.

Despite its slightly bulkier look, it still leaves interfaces the like the digital crown and heart rate monitor easily accessible.

Just note that this case does not have a 38mm equivalent, so if you own this smaller watch size, you’ll have to browse further.

Price: $13.98 (52 percent off MSRP)

6. iitee Universal Slim Apple Watch Case

The iitee Universal Slim Apple Watch Case offers all of the same premium protective features as other top case brands, without costing a premium price.

On sale for under $10, you are getting an awesome deal for this slim and durable TPU case. It offers impact resistance and raised edges to protect your touchscreen.

This case comes in a variety of colors too, making it easy to find one that matches your favorite watch band.

Price: $7.99

7. BRG Apple Watch Band with Case

This protective case from BRG definitely takes a cue from Apple’s Nike+ Watch, with its complementary color scheme and sleek design.

The snap-on protective cover alone is worth the price of this accessory, since it protects your watch from drops and scratches without increasing bulk.

But this case ups the ante by including a breathable silicone watch band that is perfect for going on a running or hitting the gym.

Price: $10.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

8. Fintie Ultra Slim Apple Watch Case 6-Pack

If your favorite part about covering your Apple Watch is fitting your timepiece with a variety of new styles, then consider a value pack of generic cases like this one from Fintie.

This six-pack of polycarbonate cases offers basic protection for your Apple Watch in a variety of different colors.

The cases are somewhat simple, and won’t offer the same impact cushioning as higher end choices, but they still stand to offer the best price value for a watch cover.

Price: $9.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Speck CandyShell Fit Case

Speck’s CandyShell Fit Case is a stylish and colorful way to protect your Apple Watch from bumps and scratches.

This durable design protects your watch from all sides. It absorbs shock well, while remaining easy to take off and on.

It’s been stress tested to withstand extreme temperatures, and won’t crack under pressure.

Price: $17.66 (29 percent off MSRP)

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. Umtele Rugged Protective Case and Band

This rugged dual layer case from Umtele is an inexpensive solution to the fact that you keep knocking your watch against the doorknob.

This sporty looking case offers full protection for your watch, and comes with a nice suite of accessories at a low price.

When you get the Umtele case, you also get two protective films for your screen, and a matching watch band with a metallic clasp.

After opening your wallet up for the Apple Watch, this awesome deal might be just what you need.

Price: $14.90

