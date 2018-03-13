Best Webcams For Twitch Streaming in 2018

If you’re trying to break into the world of Twitch streaming there are a few things you need to take care of first.

The most important thing you need is either a PC or gaming console that can livestream to Twitch. Once you get that situation figured out you will be able to move onto the extra stuff like having a dedicated microphone or a webcam.

We’re going to take a look at some of the best webcams on the market for all price ranges and hopefully we’ll be able to find something you’ll be able to use to get your Twitch stream off the ground.

Budget Options

If you’re looking for a simple webcam that won’t break the bank then there are actually a lot of options out there for you.

One logical choice is the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000. This camera doesn’t come with any extra bells and whistles but it is a solid webcam that can usually be had for under $30. If you go into this expecting the bare minimum of 720p then you won’t be let down.

The camera easily mounts on top of your monitor but has some issues capturing your image at a perfect angle since it doesn’t really move around all that easily. For under $30 it’s a very solid webcam but don’t expect too much more.

If you’re willing to spend $10-$15 more you can bump it up to the Logitech HD C615. Although it says laptop it is perfectly compatible with your desktop, allows you to view your footage in 1080p, and swivels 360 degrees meaning you can get just about any angle you desire.

There are other webcams available near the price range of these two but these two webcams will be sure to fit your needs without breaking the bank. The only downside to these two webcams is the fact that you might want to upgrade them in the future so you might not feel like you got your money’s worth out of them.

If Money Isn’t an Issue

If you’re willing to shell out some money you should be able to find yourself a good webcam to fit any needs.

One webcam that will surely make you feel proud of your purchase is the Logitech HD C920. This webcam not only gives you a crisp picture but you can also use it as a mic if you don’t have one. If you’re streaming a webcam mic isn’t ideal but it isn’t the worst thing in the world.

The video quality is hard to match if you’re in the market for webcams under $100.

If you’re looking to use a green screen but don’t have the budget to buy one at the moment, you can opt for the Logitech HD C922 which is largely the same as the C920 but it comes with background removal.

This means you will be able to have a makeshift green screen of sorts that doesn’t work as well as a real green screen but it certainly works. You will also be able to choose between a 720p/60 FPS video feed or a 1080p/30 FPS so you can choose quality over performance and vice-versa.

If you’re looking for a long lasting webcam for your Twitch streams, look no further than the C922.