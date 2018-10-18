9 Best Guitar Tuners: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

No matter what kind of musician you are, there will never be a point where it will be acceptable to be out of tune. Sure, you might be in an ultra-avant-garde outfit with prepared instruments and no real tuning, but let’s face it: even then, you’ll need a baseline. At least one reference point. Since that’s the case, tuners are incredibly important pieces of equipment for any musician. From the time you start learning through your last album going platinum, there will never be a time when you’re far away from one. The beginner guitarist starter pack usually comes with one, which admittedly will befuddle you for awhile. But once you learn the value of them and use them often, you’ll start feeling a weird connection to these little devices, swearing by a particular make or model, and you will likely become very reluctant to give them up.

For every performance, practice, and recording, here are our picks for the best guitar tuners: