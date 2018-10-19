9 Best Hoverboards 2018: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Razor impressed us at the beginning of the year with their first Hovertrax model, but has already reworked their original design into one of the best hoverboard models we’ve seen so far. The new and improved unit is now serves as a benchmark for hoverboard safety and quality.

The Hovertrax 2.0 is as sturdy and heavy as its predecessor, but comes with a few cosmetic upgrades. For starters, it now comes in a variety of colors, including black, blue, white, red, and pink.

Additionally, each style now has a cool-blue LED display that serves as a turn signal, blinking when you move to one side and returning to solid lights when you straighten out again.

This is a handy safety feature, as you can travel at speeds over 10 Mph on this hoverboard before you start to get speed wobbles, and some pedestrians won’t be able to anticipate your movement.

If you are more comfortable limiting your speed, you can enable the Hovertrax’s training mode, which caps the max speed of the scooter until you change it back. And getting on is a breeze thanks to a very useful self-balancing feature.

Once you get used to it, riding the Hovertrax 2.0 is fluid and effortless. Razor sent me a review unit to test out just how different the Hovertrax 2.0 is, and I have never felt more comfortable on a hoverboard.

I skipped over the training mode altogether, and had no trouble mastering this hoverboard. The first Hovertrax had fairly aggressive deceleration, but the Hovertrax 2.0 is much smoother when slowing down.

In fact, the great max speed and smooth handling makes this hoverboard is a totally viable option for commuting, as long as you don’t have any particularly steep hills to climb.

Climbing even modest hills pushed the silent motor beyond its limits, though this may have to do with the fact that I a almost exceed the maximum rider weight.

If you start riding the unit while it is not level or on too steep of a slope, the hoverboard’s off-balance alert will cause the foot pads to rumble, and will power down if you don’t correct it.

The swappable battery lasts about 60 minutes, which is average across most hoverboards, and offers enough time to wear yourself out from riding.

The Hovertrax 2.0 is fun, nimble, and exhilarating, giving you plenty of reasons to ride. And do self-balancing scooters have a future in action sports? At least one kid thinks so.