5 Best Racing Drones for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Drone racing is seeing a meteoric rise in popularity, thanks to the formation of leagues such as DRL (Drone Racing League) and competitions such as the Dubai World Drone Prix, which just recently saw a 15 year old boy win $250,000. And if you’re reading this, it’s likely that you’ve already seen the crazy videos of FPV drone racing, which provides a high octane thrill ride and a high level of competition at the same time. It’s probable that the many videos floating around the web have you wondering: how can I get into racing drones?

It’s not like you can go to your local Toys R Us or Wal-Mart and pick up a cheapo drone and expect to be competitive. While you could use those type of quadcopters to race your friends, there aren’t any FPV racers sold at those retailers, so the experience isn’t as exciting as what you’re seeing in those videos. The sport of first-person view quadcopter racing is still in its infancy stage, so now’s the perfect time to hop on board before it explodes.

Luckily for you, I’m always seeking the fastest drone on the market to test, and I know a thing or two about drones (our dedicated readers might have noticed by now) and what you need to get started. While all of the drones on this list are fast, the list below factors in other important aspects of buying a racing drone, such as durability, drone prices, ease of use and how responsive/agile they are. So, we’re using the term “fastest” in the broader sense of the ability to complete courses quickly. I’ll also note that these are only the fastest pre-made builds out there; building a drone yourself would result in a faster drone for the money if you know what you’re doing. But for those who want a pre-made drone to race, these are the best choices.

Here are the 5 best racing drones for sale in 2018 to get you started with drone racing: