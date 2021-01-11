10 Best Racing Seats & Simulators: Your 2021 Guide

Racing seats simulate the feel of actually hitting the road in console and PC racing titles perfectly. Incorporate any of these racing seats into your gamer den, assemble it, add your steering wheel with pedals of choice, and it’s game on when the light turns to green. Without further ado, here are the best racing seats and simulators for PC and console gamers available right now:
1. GTR Simulator GTM Motion Cockpit Racing SimulatorPrice: $3,149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2DoF motion technology delivers a lifelike experience right into your home.
- Compatible with wheel/pedal/shifter setups for cars, and HOTAS setups for flight simulators.
- A three monitor mount comes included in the package.
- Fully adjustible for comfortability.
- All neccessary hardware comes included for easy installation.
- Available in a variety of styles to match your gaming area.
- You'll never want to experience racing/simulation titles outside of it.
- Large and not easily stored.
- It's just a little on the pricey side.
If you’re looking for the best of the best, you’ve found it in the GTR Simulator GTM Motion Cockpit Racing Simulator. This cockpit incorporates industry-leading 2DoF motion technology at a fraction of the cost of other competitors. Within the simulator, you’ll feel as though you’re actually on the track, as the rig’s built-in hydraulics will have your body shifting around in real-time to mimic what’s happening on the track.
The frame has predrilled holes for your steering wheels, pedals, and shifters. There’s also room for your HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle-And-Stick) if you’re a flight simulator fan. And, of course, there’s a built-in mount to hang up to three 39-inch 16:9 monitors.
The cockpit is fully adjustable so you’ll be comfortable in whatever configuration you find best. All the necessary hardware comes included in the package for quick installation. As does the software to get your motion cockpit moving and grooving. There’s even an emergency stop button should the driving or flying session begin to get too intense.
It’s also worth noting that the GTM Motion Cockpit Racing Simulator comes in a variety of styles too, ensuring the investment will match whatever your current setup is. You can find it in blue with white stripes, solid black, black with red, stripes, red with white stripes, and white with red stripes.
If you’ve got the money to burn, it really doesn’t get much better than this. Unless you’re out there on the actual track or up in the skies, of course.
Find more GTR Simulator GTM Motion Cockpit Racing Simulator information and reviews here.
2. GTR Simulator GTA-F Racing SimulatorPrice: $519.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The single or triple monitor frame allows for the most elite of setups.
- Fully adjustability of the seats, shifter, steering wheel, and monitors.
- Structure consists of alloy steel for superb durability.
- Synthetic leather seat looks great and is quite comfortable.
- Can be used for a single monitor setup, but you'll want to upgrade to three.
- Doesn't fold up for easy storage.
- No option to convert to a Formula 1 style.
The GTR Simulator GTA-F Racing Simulator sets itself apart from the rest of the competition because it is ready to mount. Unlike many others, this is one of the only racing seats out there that comes ready to be mounted with an impressive triple monitor setup. If you’re ready to go next level with your racing simulation, look no further.
Everything is adjustable on the setup to ensure complete comfortability. The faux leather bucket racing seat has a full tilt range and can be slide forward and back. The steering wheel plate can be repositioned. As can the shifter holder and the single or triple monitor holder.
The GTA-F is comprised of a powder-coated alloy steel frame. So that your racing rig not only looks good, but also remains stable during those intense final laps.
Find more GTR Simulator GTA-F Racing Simulator information and reviews here.
3. Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation CockpitPrice: $795.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Triple monitor mount can handle three 32-inch screens.
- Accomodates a wide variety of flying and racing setups.
- Strong and sturdy build quality.
- Simple assembly.
- Older model.
- On the pricier side of options.
- Armrests are sold separately.
With its triple monitor mount and fully adjustable steel frame, the Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit is a clear beast on our list. It can handle a trio of monitors up to 32-inches, or just one at 50-inches in size. There are dual yoke/shifter mounts predrilled on the left and right sides. As well as flight/steering wheel holes predrilled on the front table for all the most popular models out there.
The pedal base is also designed to accommodate rudder and pedal setups. Assembly is straightforward. And you can even add on some armrests for an additional cost to incorporate another level of comfortability.
Find more Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit information and reviews here.
4. OpenWheeler Advanced Racing Seat Driving Simulator Gaming Chair With Gear Shifter MountPrice: $398.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super Comfortable
- Great Back Support
- Gliding Seat
- Multiple Color Options
- Pricey
- Steering wheel not included
- May not be ideal for very large frames
OpenWheeler is also known for its development of some of the best racing wheels on the gaming market. The line of consoles this racing seat is compatible with includes the PS2, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and several past-gen machines. If you’re looking to bring it into another room, the attached wheels make it easier to transport. OpenWheeler’s Advanced Racing Seat works well with several Thrustmaster and Logitech racing wheels. It’s simple to assemble, its overall weight is light and its comfortability factor is high. This racing seat’s long list of compatible consoles makes it a worthy purchase.
Find more OpenWheeler Advanced Racing Seat Driving Simulator information and reviews here.
5. Conquer Racing Simulator Cockpit with Gear Shifter MountPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accessible price point.
- Everything you need to get your racing simulation set going.
- Adjustable seat, wheel, and peddle settings.
- Only compatible with Logitech and Thurstmaster racing kits.
- Some reports of assembly issues.
- More dedicated racing sim enthusiasts should invest in stronger options.
The Conquer Racing Simulator Cockpit with Gear Shifter Mount is a fantastic option for the price it’s listed at. Available in blue or grey, the seat has the ability to glide forward and backward with an option to recline too. The wheel mount plate can be adjusted forward, backward, up and down. The pedal mount can be angled anywhere between 10 and 40-degrees. And touts a design with no center bar that makes it more heel and toe friendly when using.
The cockpit is compatible with the majority of Logitech and Thrustmaster setups. Games across all consoles and PC are playable. And it’s steel construction promises durability that will last you for quite a while.
Find more Conquer Racing Simulator Cockpit with Gear Shifter Mount information and reviews here.
6. Playseat Challenge Racing Video Game ChairPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports wheels and pedals from Fanatec, Logitech, Thrustmaster and MadCatz.
- Cheaper than most.
- Durable power-coated fully adjustable steel frame.
- Quick tension knob adjustment helps to ensure comfortability.
- Compatible with a wide range of consoles and PC.
- Folds up very compactly for storage.
- Soft fabric may be too flimsy for some.
- Adjustments are made through a quick tension knob instead of easy to use levers.
- A bit small for larger racers.
The Playseat Challenge NASCAR Edition Racing Video Game Chair isn’t the most luxurious option on our list. But it’ll also do and serviceable job while not breaking the bank. Just like those cheap gaming desks we’ve been exclaiming about. With its durable powder-coated steel frame, it’ll safely support you and your setup with ease. And a quick tension knob is built-in to allow for positional adjustments.
Perhaps best of all, the Playseat Challenge is compatible with a ton of 3rd party accessories. It can accommodate wheels and pedals from companies like Fanatec, Logitech, Thrustmaster, and MadCatz. And no matter what console you’re playing on, they’ll have your back there too.
Find more Playseat Challenge NASCAR Edition Racing Video Game Chair information and reviews here.
7. Next Level Racing GTultimate V2 Racing Simulator CockpitPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A fully enveloping seat complete with optional racing harnesses for total authenticity.
- Completely adjustable seat, steering wheel, shifter, and pedals.
- Can handle racers up to 330-pounds.
- Compatible with all major wheels and pedals, including Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec.
- Can be folded up for easy storage.
- No monitor stand included.
- Can be difficult to get in and out of the rig.
- One of the more expensive models on our list.
The Next Level Racing GTultimate V2 Racing Simulator Cockpit takes your virtual racing experience to the next level with the design of their cockpit. It’s a fully encompassing cockpit that delivers an authentic environment unlike any other. And Next Level Racing event throws in a 4-point racing harness that really takes things to the next level – pun intended.
The rig’s steering wheel, gear shifter, and pedal positions are completely adjustable. The fiberglass race seat reclines to a position of your choosing. And the Motion Platform and cockpit are as sturdy as any with a frame weighing in at about 100-pounds.
The GTultimate V2 Racing Simulator Cockpit is compatible with all major brands of wheels and pedals too. As it arrives predrilled with hardware that’s ready to mount your Logitech, Thrustmaster, or Fanatec setups.
Find more Next Level Racing GTultimate V2 Racing Simulator information and reviews here.
8. Next Level Racing F-GT Racing SimulatorPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powder coated steel frame keeps the racing seat firmly in place.
- Adjustable settings designed to offer authentic Fomula 1 and GT racing experiences.
- Compatible with all major brands of wheel and pedal sets.
- No monitor stand included - can be purchased as an add on.
- Difficult to assemble.
- A bit of an investment.
As the name implies, the Next Level Racing F-GT Racing Simulator is designed to give an experience that can switch between Formula 1 and GT with ease. The rig is comprised of a high-quality powder-coated steel frame that promises to give no give when you’re rounding those corners at top speed.
It sports numerous angles of adjustability for the steering wheel, pedals, and seat. And there are 8 height-adjustable feet so you can elevate the rig as necessary from the floor.
It’s compatible with the majority of wheel and pedal setups out there, with pre-drilled setups for Thrustmaster, Logitech, and Fanatic. And Next Level Racing even throws in a matching lumbar support cushion to ensure your back remains comfortable during extended racing sessions.
If you’re serious about your racing simulation set up, you can’t go wrong with the F-GT. In fact, its the rig that professional drivers Mike Whiddett (Red Bull Racing), Matt Simmons (GTacademy), and Ricardo Costa Jr. (Professional Rally Driver) get their off the track practice on.
Find more Next Level Racing F-GT Racing Simulator information and reviews here.
9. CINGO Racing Wheel Stand ProPrice: $119.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Numerous height and angle adjustments.
- Dramatically cheaper than fully equipped racing simulator seats.
- Sturdily built with carbon steel box tubing.
- Super quick assembly.
- Easy to fold and store.
- Limited range of Logitech and Thrustmaster racing wheels it's compatible with.
- Just a stand, no monitor mount or seat included.
- Warranty listed sounds vauge.
If you can’t afford a proper racing simulator seat, the CINGO Racing Wheel Stand Pro is your next best option. Designed to support a variety of Logitech and Thrustmaster steering wheels, the Racing Wheel Stand Pro incorporates a wide range of height and angle adjustments to ensure that you’ll feel comfortable in whatever chair you prefer.
It’s comprised of carbon steel box tubing to ensure durability. It folds up compactly so that you can easily store it in a closet when you’re finished racing. This also means that you can set up the stand in mere moments when you’re ready to get back out on the track. And with a price point that’s a fraction of the more impressive models on our list, it’s an easy starting point for racers who are just dipping their toes into the racing simulation waters.
Find more CINGO Racing Wheel Stand Pro information and reviews here.
10. The Ultimate Steering Wheel Racing Game StandPrice: $82.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Standing
- Ready to Use Right Out of the Box
- Quick Release Mechanism for Rapid Adjustments
- Not for those who prefer to sit
- Not impressive-looking
- Wheel not included
We have a much cheaper alternative to the other selections on this list. Say hello to One Source Living’s Ultimate Steering Wheel Racing Game Stand. You’ll have to place it front of you while you’re chilling out on your couch. It’s easily adjustable, capable of being tilted and angled to your liking. You won’t have to worry about any stability issues while you’re going crazy on your foot pedals. So One Source Living’s racing seat simulates the perfect driving experience to a T. This racing seat works with a nice selection of third-party racing wheels — the Logitech G25 and G27, Thrustmaster F458 and 430, 2008 and 2011 Xbox racing wheels, etc.
Find more The Ultimate Steering Wheel Racing Game Stand information and reviews here.
Car Games
You've chosen your new racing simulator setup, now you just have to choose what games to use it with. If we use Metacritic as a metric, some of the currently best-rated racing games available include F1 2019, Dirt Rally 2.0, and Forza Horizon 4,
Car Simulator
Racing simulators and racing seats are just another term for car simulators. They serve to immerse players into the world of racing by providing rigs that make them feel as though they're sitting within an actual car's cockpit.
When you buy a high-quality setup, you can typically install three monitors where a car's windshield would be so that it replicates the inside of an actual vehicle. From there, you'll need a high-end steering wheel, shifter, pedals, and of course some games, and then you'll be having a blast out on the digital track in no time.
iRacing
If you're looking to become competitive in the field of racing simulation, iRacing is a great place to give it a try. Around since 2008, iRacing.com provides a community of PC players with a membership-based program that continually evolves with new track, cars, and live competition. You can click here to see if you have the appropriate PC setup to jump in. And membership information can be found on their site as well.
Simulator Driving
The whole purpose of simulator driving is to replicate the feel of being on the track right from your living room. Unfortunately, to pull that off you'll have to shell out a few shekels. The GTR Simulator GTM Motion Cockpit Racing Simulator is without a doubt the most impressive rig on our list, but it isn't cheap. If you don't want to invest that much, you could instead opt for something along the line of the OpenWheeler Advanced Racing Seat Driving Simulator. It's a racing rig that won't break and work well with your living room's TV.
Fanatec
Fanatec is an industry leader in racing simulation hardware. They create racing wheels, shifters, pedals, and more to help immerse you into a digital racing experience. The company has a slew of racing accessories available on Amazon that you can check out for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Best Racing Games PS4
If you're setting up a racing simulator to connect with your PlayStation 4, you'll need some games too. We recommend F1 2019, Dirt Rally 2.0, and Gran Turismo Sport.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.