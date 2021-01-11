10 Best Racing Seats & Simulators: Your 2021 Guide

If you’re looking for the best of the best, you’ve found it in the GTR Simulator GTM Motion Cockpit Racing Simulator. This cockpit incorporates industry-leading 2DoF motion technology at a fraction of the cost of other competitors. Within the simulator, you’ll feel as though you’re actually on the track, as the rig’s built-in hydraulics will have your body shifting around in real-time to mimic what’s happening on the track.

The frame has predrilled holes for your steering wheels, pedals, and shifters. There’s also room for your HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle-And-Stick) if you’re a flight simulator fan. And, of course, there’s a built-in mount to hang up to three 39-inch 16:9 monitors.

The cockpit is fully adjustable so you’ll be comfortable in whatever configuration you find best. All the necessary hardware comes included in the package for quick installation. As does the software to get your motion cockpit moving and grooving. There’s even an emergency stop button should the driving or flying session begin to get too intense.

It’s also worth noting that the GTM Motion Cockpit Racing Simulator comes in a variety of styles too, ensuring the investment will match whatever your current setup is. You can find it in blue with white stripes, solid black, black with red, stripes, red with white stripes, and white with red stripes.

If you’ve got the money to burn, it really doesn’t get much better than this. Unless you’re out there on the actual track or up in the skies, of course.