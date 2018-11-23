5 Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals on Amazon (2018)

What did we do without our smartphones? They are our modern lifelines. From keeping up with our friends and family on social media to taking memorable pictures any time we want, smartphones are the pocket-sized bricks that do all that and more.
Today is your day if you’ve been holding out for an awesome upgrade too. There’s a selection of fantastic options from the major players all at great discounts. So take a look below and check out the best Black Friday smartphone deals on Amazon, listed from most expensive to least.
- Comes unlocked so you can make it exactly how you want it
- Edge-to-edge Infinity Display provides an enhanced entertainment experience
- Water resistant to spills, splashes and rain
- Battery life is shorter than others
- Some users felt it wasn't responsive to their touch as well as others
- Still won't survive an extensive dip in water
The Samsung Galaxy S9 really stands out with its Super Speed Dual Pixel Camera and exclusive Infinity Display, an edge-to-edge immersive screen that'll blow you away.
This pretty phone also comes unlocked, so you are free to choose your carrier, data plan, services, features and apps, and get your phone exactly the way you want it.
Plus, it's also made to withstand splashes, spills, and rain so you won't have to worry about any of life's little mishaps ruining your precious new baby.
Find more Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked Smartphone information and reviews here.
- Comes unlockes so you can pick your carrier, data plan, etcetera
- Two camera angle options for better picture taking
- Passed 14 different military tests on water- and dust-resistancy
- Audio is not as good as other models
- Battery charge doesn't last as long with prolonged use
- LG doesn't update their security as often as others
Wow, what a deal. Today you can nab the snazzy LG 6+ at half off.
This sweet smartphone comes with all sorts of fun and techy features including a gorgeous Full-Vision Display, super fast 4G LTE speed, an advanced quad-core processor, 128 GB of internal memory, extended battery with wireless charging capabilities, and facial recognition or fingerprint sensor for added security.
If you love taking pictures with your phone this model is for you too. It has wide-angle as well as standard-angle camera options. Both allow for the use of a flash, while the front camera also has a built-in Selfie Light.
- Unlocked for the major phone carriers
- Moto Mods can change the phone into a movie projector and more
- Comes pre-loaded with Amazon app and is Amazon Alexa compatible
- Only unlocked for AT&T, Spring, T-Mobile and Verizon services
- Sim card tray is difficult to access
- Audio interface isn't as nice as other models
Motorola's Z family is a revolutionary line of smartphones made to do more for you.
The Z3 features an impressive octa-core processor and lightning-fast 4G LTE speed.
One interesting feature with this model is that it comes pre-loaded with a selection of Amazon apps. It's also Amazon Alexa compatible. Simply double press the power button and Alexa will respond. She'll then play any of your music, provide the latest headlines, or let you know the latest weather wherever you are.
Motorola Z model phones are also super unique in that they are specially made to be used with Moto Mods, separate products that can turn your phone into a movie projector, boom box, battery powerhouse and more.
- Unlocked so you can choose your carrier and data plan
- Beautiful metallic rose-gold finish
- Works like new at refurbished model price
- Battery gets hotter than other models
- Only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile
- Box and accessories may be generic because it's a refurbished model
While the Apple 6S Plus iphone isn't the lastest smartphone option from the tech titan, it's still a fantastic option with lots of practical and fun features.
This model is a refurbished one, but you'd never know it. It was professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new and is also backed by Amazon's 90-day Renewed Guarantee.
The 6S Plus is a classic Apple phone that's pretty and also gives you all the basic bells-and-whistles the iPhones are known for including the touchscreen with high-resolution display, a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies, and more.
If you need a reliable and inexpensive phone that'll get you through, this is a great pick at a great deal.
- Comes unlocked so you can choose your carrier and data plan
- Excellent price for all of the advanced features it comes with
- Battery will last all day even with lots of use
- Phone is not as durable as others and screen can shatter
- Not a brand or model that most people are familiar with
- Screen can encounter glitches that company can't fix
Before you skip back to the other major brands you know, give this model from ASUS a chance. It's truly an exceptional device at an excellent price.
Some standout features include the super sharp OLED screen that makes colors really pop, a speaker with booming volume capability, cool optical camera zoom with Sony sensor, and enough power for you to wear a quality set of studio headphones. The battery will also last you longer than other phones you've had even with lots of all-day use.
