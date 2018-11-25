5 Best Spy Camera Models: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you want to monitor your home, visitors, or family members, you’ll need a spy camera gadget. There are lots of clever ways you can spy on someone, and the best spy cameras are the devices that don’t look like a spy camera at all. Hidden in plain sight, these amazing cameras can take still photos or video to help you keep an eye on your favorite people or important valuables. Some people use these spy devices as “nanny cams,” while others simply use them for the fun of it. These are five of the best hidden spy cameras available, so grab one and channel your inner James Bond today. You may also want to check out our posts on the best digital cameras, which features some unusual wearable cameras that may be of interest to you.

Want to see the latest and greatest spy stuff? Check out our post on the best wireless spy cameras.

DISCLAIMER: Recording a subject without prior consent is illegal in some states/countries. Research the laws in your area, and only use these spy camera products in accordance with your local laws.

1. TRURENDI HD Spy Pen Hidden Camera

This spy camera is nestled into the body of an unassuming pen. It comes in two versions: the pen alone, or the pen with an 8GB card. You can create AVI videos of meetings, conversations, or classes. A pen is totally unobtrusive, and only the most suspicious or paranoid person will ever notice that your pen is more than meets the eye. This is a great spy camera to use in an office, school, or home setting. It’s also nice because it’s highly portable, and you can take it with you practically anywhere without setting off any alarm bells.

Pros:

Inexpensive

Lightweight

Unobtrusive

8MP camera takes 1280×1024 images, 720p video

Great compatibility with older computers: Supports Windows ME/2000/XP/2003/Vista, as well as Mac OSX 10.4 and above

Cons:

Takes two hours to fully charge

Image quality is better outdoors than indoors

Doesn’t do full HD

Confusing instructions/manual

Some users have experienced unexpected device failure

2. Cigarette Lighter Hidden Spy Camera

This spy camera has been designed to look like a disposable lighter, but actually houses a memory card and a camera lens. This sneaky device is a great way to spy on people during a smoke break, or you can leave it on a desk or table and see who walks by. Sadly, this is not a functional lighter. But other than the fact that it won’t actually light, this is a pretty great disguise for a spy cam.

Note: In the months since this article was published, this item has been discontinued. Click the link below to see a similar hidden spy camera product that has also been concealed inside a lighter.

Pros:

Compact design

Looks fairly realistic

Has built-in mic

Simple controls

Inexpensive

Cons:

Memory card not included

May not seem inconspicuous unless you are a smoker

Battery is small (200mAh), product only works for 90 minutes, tops

Will not fit cards over 16GB

Camera is 5MP, wimpier than other cameras on this list

3. Toto 808 Car Key Chain Spy Camera Recorder

This camera looks like your average electronic key fob for opening car doors. However, the pinhole camera in the key fob lets you take still photos or video. This would be a great device to do some undercover video work at a mechanics, garage, or car dealership. Just make sure not to confuse it with your real key fob, or you might find yourself unable to open your car door or garage door. If you want a spy camera that is hard to detect, this is a solid choice. Many people know that spy cameras can be hidden in a pen, while fewer people are aware of the spy camera potential in a car key fob.

Pros:

Despite the lack of any car logo, it looks exactly like the real thing

Lets you time and date stamp images, great for verifying insurance or legal claims

Wide angle lens give you surprisingly good images

Cheaper than you might expect

Shoots 30 frames per second

Cons:

Only records 480p video

Not a great disguise for people who are too young to drive, or don’t have a license

Doesn’t support cards over 8GB

Only 90 minutes of recording time before battery dies

Memory card not included

4. Mini USB Disk HD Hidden Spy Camera

This flash drive disguise is great for bringing your spy camera to school or to the office. The innocent look of this spy camera will help you sneak this drive into lots of places. Everyone uses USB drives these days, but not everyone has a “USB” drive that offers such a sneaky surprise. A spy camera is only as good as its disguise, and this disguise is particularly good.

Pros:

Supports up to 32GB storage card

Shoots 25-30 frames per second

Slick design

Very portable

Small vibration signals successful image capture

Cons:

Battery capacity is higher than other devices on this list (300mAh), but active time is only an hour

Memory card not included

Included instructions are confusing

Not water-resistant

No A/C charging option

5. Risest Secret Spy Camera Mini Clock Radio

The best place to hide something is right in plain sight, an axiom that this clock radio spy camera takes to heart. This is a good camera for placing in a bedroom or common areas, and may even suit the nanny-cam needs of some families. If you need serious storage for long-term surveillance, this spy camera will suit your needs. Thanks to a 32MB memory card slot, you can definitely store a lot of incriminating evidence onboard this devious device. We also like the fact that this spy cam can handle shooting in low light conditions, a claim that not many other spy cams can make.

Pros:

Supports memory cards up to 32MB

Records at night or in low light

Has mini display so you can review footage without using a computer

Continuous recording loop possible with both battery or wall plug power modes (record for up to 40 hours)

Unobtrusive design

Cons: