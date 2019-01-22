WhatsApp Down: Users Around the World Reporting Errors & Problems

Users around the world are reporting problems with WhatsApp. It’s unclear at this point exactly what is causing the issue, but it appears to be widespread, affecting people around the world. This is a developing story.

You can see from DownDetector.com that many people just recently began reporting problems, including problems with connecting, sending or receiving messages, and logging in.

The problems are being reported from around the world. At the moment, the issue does not appear to be as big in the United States as it is in other areas.

People across the world are also using Twitter to share their issues.

My what’s app messages trying to get through #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/Eh4Jwc9FXI — swingey (@dane_swingewood) January 22, 2019

No desesperen, no es su teléfono… Se cayó #WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/n4ZwiorlxY — Pedro Luis Ceballos (@pedrolceballos) January 22, 2019

The problems are intermittent for some. Some messages are still getting through without an issue, while other users can’t connect at all.

Others who had issues earlier are saying it’s already starting to resolve, so hopefully the app will be fully functioning again soon.

This is a developing story.