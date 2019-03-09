7 Best Counterop Ice Makers: Which Is Right for You?

The Vremi Countertop Ice Maker measures 9.5 x 12 x 13.5 inches, making it a sensible option if you're looking for a compact ice maker. The machine churns out nine ice cubes in a single cycle. Each cycle is finished in just 10 minutes, allowing you to snag a cube or two if you need some ice quickly. If you're interested in making a larger batch, you'll have 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours.

This ice maker uses just 120 watts when it's running. As an added bonus, any water that's melted from the ice basket is stored in the water reservoir, then reused to make the next batch of ice. Aside from a removable 1.5-pound ice basket, the machine comes with a plastic scoop to easily get the ice cubes out once they're ready. You don't need a water hook-up to operate this ice maker.