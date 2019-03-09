7 Best Counterop Ice Makers: Which Is Right for You?

A countertop ice maker can yield up to two pounds of ice, making it a convenient option for those who want frequent access to fresh batches of ice. Here are the best countertop ice makers for your home.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $114.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $138.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $126.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $489.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Vremi Countertop Ice MakerPrice: $114.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a single batch in less than 10 minutes
- Reuses melted ice to make the next batch
- Energy-efficient design
- Can be tough to clean
- Ice cubes may start to melt shortly after they're done
- Complaints of ice cubes coming out wet aren't uncommon
The Vremi Countertop Ice Maker measures 9.5 x 12 x 13.5 inches, making it a sensible option if you're looking for a compact ice maker. The machine churns out nine ice cubes in a single cycle. Each cycle is finished in just 10 minutes, allowing you to snag a cube or two if you need some ice quickly. If you're interested in making a larger batch, you'll have 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours.
This ice maker uses just 120 watts when it's running. As an added bonus, any water that's melted from the ice basket is stored in the water reservoir, then reused to make the next batch of ice. Aside from a removable 1.5-pound ice basket, the machine comes with a plastic scoop to easily get the ice cubes out once they're ready. You don't need a water hook-up to operate this ice maker.
-
2. Sentern Portable Ice MakerPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stores nearly 2.5 pounds of ice
- Equipped with a 2.2-liter water tank
- One batch takes around 15 minutes
- Ice cubes sometimes come out in clusters
- Some competitors make a batch in less time
- Doesn't have a freezer compartment to keep ice cold after making a batch
The Sentern Portable Ice Maker measures 11.2 x 14.4 x 13.8 inches. If you're looking for a portable ice maker that will churn out clear ice cubes that not only take longer to melt than other types of ice cubes but won't water down your beverages, consider this ice maker.
You can expect a wait time of approximately 15 minutes for a single batch. There's enough room to store up to 2.4 pounds of ice. Choose between small, medium and large sizes depending on your needs. This ice maker has a 2.2-liter water tank along with a user-friendly digital control panel.
-
3. Aicok Portable Ice MakerPrice: $138.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Self-cleaning function
- Automatically goes into standby mode when storage basket is full
- Produces a batch in 10 minutes or less
- Doesn't freeze ice cubes once they're made
- Takes longer to produce large ice cubes
- Ice cubes tend to stick together
The Aicok Portable Ice Maker makes a single batch between six and 10 minutes. If you need more ice, you can wait for the ice machine to produce 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours. The ice basket has a 1.8-pound capacity. To prevent overflows and water leaks, the machine goes into standby mode when the ice basket is full.
You can choose between three different ice cube sizes and perform other functions via the user-friendly LCD control panel. You can set a timer and even keep track of the ice as it's being made through the viewing window. A self-cleaning function means you won't need to worry about getting built-up grime and dirt off yourself.
-
4. hOmeLabs Portable Ice MakerPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes two different cube sizes
- Takes just six to eight minutes per batch
- Makes up to 26 pounds of ice in a day
- No option for large ice cubes
- A bit loud
- Some ice cubes come out wet
The hOmeLabs Portable Ice Maker measures 9.5 x 12.9 x 14 inches, making it a solid choice if you're looking for a portable ice maker that will fit on your kitchen counter. There's enough storage space to hold up to 1.5 pounds of ice. The machine also lets you choose between small or medium sizes.
In terms of speed, the machine makes approximately 26 pounds of ice each day. You can expect small and medium batches of ice cubes to be ready in just six to eight minutes. It's also ETL Certified, which means this portable ice maker complies with North American safety standards.
-
5. DELLA Portable Electric Ice MakerPrice: $129.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal fit for small kitchens and RVs
- No installation required
- Makes a single batch in just six minutes
- Only makes one size
- Batches are very small
- Doesn't freeze ice cubes when they're done
This portable ice maker measures 14.5 x 9.75 x 12.75 inches, allowing it to fit into many smaller kitchens along with home bars and even RVs. Despite its small size, the ice maker can hold up to 1.5 pounds of rice at a time. The storage bin is also insulated. As an added bonus, you can expect a batch of ice to be ready in just six minutes.
There's no need for any sort of installation, as the ice maker starts working as soon as it's plugged into an outlet. The ice machine comes with a see-through window so you can keep track of its progress, along with a light indicator that lets you know once the water level runs low.
-
6. Igloo 26-Pound Automatic Ice Cube MakerPrice: $126.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 26 pounds of ice at once
- Choose between small and large sizes
- One batch is done in just seven minutes
- No medium size option
- A bit loud
- Ice melts after it's made
This countertop ice maker by Igloo holds up to 26 pounds of ice and has a three-quart water tank capacity. The ice basket can hold up to two pounds of ice at a time. You can choose between small and large ice cube sizes. A simple but efficient control panel puts the essentials at your fingertips. For example, you can select ice cube sizes and turn the machine on and off. Indicator lights let you know when to add water, and when the ice is full.
A single batch can be made in just seven minutes. If you prefer to keep track of your ice as it's being made, simply monitor the progress via the transparent lid.
-
7. FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice MakerPrice: $489.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes chewable ice cubes
- Bluetooth technology
- Ice scoop included
- Only makes one size
- A bit heavy
- Some competitors take less time to make ice
The Opal Nugget Ice Maker makes those crunchy and chewy ice nuggets that are just as satisfying on their own as they are in your favorite beverages. The portable ice maker yields up to a pound of ice in just one hour, or as much as 24 pounds of ice in a day. The reservoir has a 2.5-quart capacity, while there is room to store up three pounds of ice at a time. The machine has an operating temperature range of 55 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Instead of freezing water to make a hard ice cube, Opal scrapes flakes of ice from a chilled stainless steel cylinder then extrudes and compacts them to make unique nuggets. If you prefer to use filtered water, you can install a separate NSF/ANSI 42 filter to eliminate unwanted odors, tastes and chlorine. Bluetooth technology allows you to schedule ice making when it's most convenient.
Ice makers can be a convenient choice for your home if you're looking for a portable machine that can have ice cubes at the ready when you need them. Not all ice machines are the same, though, which is why we've rounded up the top picks for your home.
Some countertop ice makers are fast and efficient. Such machines generally produce more limited amounts of ice at a single time and are ideal if you need to grab a few ice cubes occasionally for a drink. Other machines produce larger batches of ice, and can store more ice cubes at a time.
How quickly the ice is produced is another reason to choose one ice maker over another. Some countertop ice makers yield a smaller batch in less than 10 minutes. You can generally expect to wait up to a day for larger quantities of ice to be produced.
See Also:
- 35 Best Baking Gifts: The Ultimate List
- 11 Best Smoothie Makers: Which Is Right for You?
- 10 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets of 2019
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.