YouTube Down for People Across the Country

People across the country are reporting issues with YouTube and the YouTube app. It appears to be down for many people across the United States, especially in the northeast. The issues began appearing late Friday night, March 22. The reason for the problem is not yet known, but reports came in fast across the country, with a few additional reports from other parts of the world. However, it appears that this problem may already be resolved for many people. Read on for more details.

Down Detector is reporting a spike in YouTube issues right now.

These issues appear to be mostly in the United States, primarily in the northeast region.

People are reporting seeing errors like the one below, in which a monkey appears with the message “Sorry, something went wrong. Try reloading the page. We’re working hard to fix YouTube for you as soon as possible.”

Others are just seeing a blank screen.

Some people said that after refreshing a few times, the site came back for them.

@YouTube

Your guy's site went down for a few minutes again. Error monkey and everything refreshed a bunch of times. came back when I refreshed while recording. pic.twitter.com/HY5MwnWgnm — claira_rose_1999 (@1999Claira) March 23, 2019

Although people are reporting issues, the site isn’t down for everyone. Some people in the affected regions are reporting that YouTube is still working for them. The reason for the issue isn’t yet known.

The biggest recent YouTube issue happened in October 2018, when the site was down for about an hour. At that time, people were receiving 500 internal server errors and invalid response errors. YouTube fixed the issue, but the cause of the problem was not revealed.

This is a developing story.