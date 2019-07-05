5 Best Portable Breathalyzers: Your Buyer’s Guide

The BACtrack S80 Breathalyzer is the go-to portable breathalyzer for alcohol enthusiasts around the world. It’s renowned for its accuracy and reliability, and the product has countless happy customers that can attest to its overall quality.

What is it that makes the BACtrack S80 so good? It doesn’t have any eye-popping features that differentiate it from other products on the market; it simply works better than the rest of the products in its price range and below. Every S80 is rigorously tested for quality assurance before shipping, and the device has been approved by the Department of Transportation and the Food and Drug Administration as a personal Breath Alcohol Screener. BACtrack is an industry leader in the portable breathalyzer market (we have another of their products later in this list), and the company claims that the S80 is the most accurate of any of their products.

That being said, the BACtrack S80 isn’t perfect. It’s a little on the large side compared to some of the other breathalyzers on this list, and the warm-up time (12 seconds) is slower than more expensive products. But these are small gripes that are overshadowed by the S80’s accuracy. A bigger concern is that the S80 has a shelf life of about three to five years, after which it may no longer be accurate. There’s no way to predict when this change in accuracy will occur (it’s based on time, not on the number of uses), and there isn’t much you can do to restore the product once it’s gone bad. BACtrack allows you to send your unit in to be “re-calibrated” for a fee of $24.99, but user reviews suggest that the process is better described as a “verification”. The company will tell you if your unit is still accurate within an acceptable range, but they can’t fix it if it’s not. Instead, they’ll tell you it’s gone bad and give you a $40 credit to buy a replacement.

Shelf life aside, the S80 remains the top choice for those wanting an accurate and reliable portable breathalyzer. Anyone in the market for a portable breathalyzer who doesn’t mind the price tag and doesn’t need an ultra-portable option can’t go wrong with the S80.

An honorable mention here goes to the BACtrack Trace, which is a slightly less expensive, slightly more portable offering from BACtrack. The Trace is a bit worse on accuracy than the S80, but it uses the same technology and is still very accurate overall, making it a good alternative for people who’d prefer something a little less expensive than the S80.